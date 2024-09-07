76ers’ G League Squad Trades for Former First-Round Pick
The Philadelphia 76ers’ affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, have made a trade this offseason. In a five-team trade, the Blue Coats acquired the former first-round pick, RJ Hampton.
The 23-year-old veteran guard out of Little Elm, Texas, will get the opportunity to continue his NBA journey through the 76ers’ developmental program.
Delaware acquired Hampton from the Washington Wizards’ affiliate. In order to land Hampton, the Blue Coats sent Javonte Smart’s returning player rights to the Orlando Magic’s affiliate.
Last season, Smart joined the Sixers’ Summer League squad. After the run, he landed a deal with the team and became one of their three two-way signees. Smart was a two-way player in Philadelphia, spending most of his time in the NBA G League. In December 2023, the Sixers waived Smart.
When Smart cleared waivers, he was back on the Blue Coats. In January, the NBA veteran went overseas to sign with the Serbian squad, Crvena zvezda Meridianbet. Smart had one appearance on the Sixers last season. Prior to his stop in Philly, he appeared in 13 games with the Milwaukee Bucks and four games with the Miami Heat. In 18 NBA outings, Smart averaged three points on 32 percent shooting.
With Hampton, the Blue Coats land a former first-round pick. Entering the 2020 NBA Draft, Hampton was a projected first-rounder with no NCAA experience. He played for the New Zealand Breakers for one season. After starting 12 of 15 games with the Breakers, Hampton landed on the Denver Nuggets in 2020-2021 as the 24th overall pick.
Hampton played in 25 games for the Nuggets. During his rookie year, he was traded to the Orlando Magic. A 26-game run with the Magic was impressive. Hampton produced 11 points and five rebounds per game while shooting 44 percent from the field.
However, year two didn’t go as well. Hampton struggled with his shot and averaged just seven points off the bench for the Magic. By year three, Hampton played just 26 games with the Magic before getting waived. Hampton finished the season off with the Detroit Pistons but was waived again at the end of the year.
Last year, Hampton landed a two-way contract with the Miami Heat. He spent several months in Miami before getting waived. The Capital City Go-Go acquired Hampton’s G League rights. Less than a year later, they are sending him to the Sixers’ developmental organization after he appeared in the team’s Summer League run out in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas.
Hampton has 170 NBA games on his resume. Averaging 18 minutes of playing time, the veteran produced seven points per game on 41 percent shooting from the field. The Blue Coats hope to get a notable boost from the 23-year-old as they look to get back into championship contention.