76ers vs. Hawks: How to Watch, Live Stream NBA Summer League Game

The Philadelphia 76ers tipped off their Summer League debut in Las Vegas on Monday afternoon with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. With second-year guard Tyrese Maxey leading the charge for the Sixers, the former first-round selection picked up right where he left off from last season and dominated from the jump.

In 25 minutes of action, Maxey collected a team-high of 21 points while shooting over 50-percent from the field. He wasn't a lone standout, either. Maxey's sidekick Isaiah Joe quickly established himself as one of the best players on the floor on Monday evening as he nailed 50-percent of his threes and totaled for 15 points.

With strong supporting performances by guys like Rayjon Tucker, Paul Reed, Jaden Springer, and Braxton Key, the Sixers pounced on the Mavericks and secured a dominant 95-73 victory in their first Summer League showing of the year.

Now, the Sixers are gearing up for a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night. This won't quite be the second-round playoff rematch that everybody is anticipating for next year, but the Sixers youngsters are heading into every Summer League matchup with a chip on their shoulder as they believe they have a good shot at winning the entire tournament.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Hawks battle it out? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021

Time: 9:00 PM EST.

Location: Cox Pavilion

How to Watch

Broadcast: ESPN2

Stream: Click Here

