76ers' Jared McCain Breaks Down Offseason Plans
When the Philadelphia 76ers selected Jared McCain with the 16th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the hopes were high that he would manage to become a key part of the backcourt alongside Tyrese Maxey and Paul George. In the early goings of the season, it appeared that this was the way things were going to be.
The former Duke star would average 15.3 points per game on 46 percent shooting from the field, as well as 38.3 percent from beyond the arc in his opening 23 games, which came before he tore his meniscus in his left knee. This brought things to a screeching halt and ended the 21-year-old's rookie campaign.
Since the injury, McCain has been seen on the Sixers' bench, supporting his team throughout the remainder of the season. Now that the offseason has hit, McCain has his eyes set on recovery and getting back to playing basketball.
“Just to get healthy, that's all I want, that's all I'm praying for, all I'm wishing for, just to get healthy, be 100% and then get back to work," said McCain. "I know I can obviously help this team do a lot of things, and I just want to get back out there and get a feel for the game and just play basketball again, run up and down the court. I just can't wait to just where I can just put on my shoes and just sprint."
On top of getting back to where he wants to be physically, McCain wants to build on the existing relationships that he established this season, as well as those that are yet to come.
"I think just building good chemistry with the people that we have or that we're going to have, and obviously getting healthy, and then really just getting back out there feeling like comfortable again, out there on the court,” explained McCain. “It may take some games, so whatever the universe needs me to go through, that's what I'm going to go through."