76ers Land Player With Cam Thomas Comparison in 2025 Mock NBA Draft

In a recent 2025 Mock NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers select a player with a Cam Thomas comp.

Justin Grasso

Feb 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) shoots past Philadelphia 76ers guard Terquavion Smith (23) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Feb 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) shoots past Philadelphia 76ers guard Terquavion Smith (23) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
If the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery happened today, it’s assumed the Philadelphia 76ers have a shot at landing their first-round pick. In a recent 2025 NBA Mock Draft put together by Bleacher Report, the Sixers would go on the clock with the sixth-overall pick.

The start has been slow for the Sixers this season. While they’ve been much better lately, the early-season hole they dug themselves in has them sitting at 8-16, ranking them 12th in the Eastern Conference.

They aren’t quite in Cooper Flagg territory, but they are in the range of their protected pick.

Therefore, in a recent mock draft, the Sixers took on Texas guard Tre Johnson, who was compared to Brooklyn Nets star Cam Johnson.

Texas guard Tre Johnson was mocked to the 76ers.
Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson (20) talks to coaches from the court during the game against the University of Connecticut at the Moody Center on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“The numbers and eye test on Tre Johnson's shotmaking have been very convincing early,” BR’s Jonathan Wasserman writes. “… The 6'6" freshman has stood out with his self-creation, pull-up and touch for three-level scoring.”

Johnson is a freshman guard hailing from Garland, Texas. He was a five-star recruit, and considered to be a top-five player in the nation, according to most major recruiting platforms.

With ten NCAA games under his belt, Johnson has seen the court for an average of 32 minutes as a starter. He’s been making nearly 50 percent of his shots from the field. On nearly seven three-point attempts per game, Johnson is hitting shots at a 43 percent clip. Overall, he’s averaging 20 points at Texas so far.

If the Cam Thomas comp is accurate from an NBA standpoint, Johnson would be giving a team a high-volume scoring guard.

Over the last two seasons, Cam Thomas has averaged over 17 shots taken per game. This season, he’s off to a career year, producing 25 points on 46 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from deep. During Thomas’ earlier years, when he was averaging fewer than 20 minutes on the court, he produced nine points per game on 44 percent shooting.

