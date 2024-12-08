76ers Leave Key Veteran Off Injury Report vs Bulls on Sunday
As the Philadelphia 76ers competed against the Orlando Magic on Friday night, the team saw its veteran forward Caleb Martin leave for the locker room during the first quarter.
Martin looked to be dealing with discomfort in his foot/ankle area after getting fouled. Martin hit on his free throws before going back to the team’s locker room to get checked out.
Fortunately, it didn’t take long for Martin to return to the 76ers’ bench. The team’s medical staff cleared Martin to return to the game. The head coach, Nick Nurse, sent the veteran forward back out on the floor to continue competing in the second quarter.
While Martin returned in the first half, he wasn’t seen on the court at all during the second half.
After the game, Nick Nurse explained Martin’s absence.
“He could’ve played in the second half,” Martin told reporters. “He was sore. He tweaked his ankle there a little bit. He could have gone—he was ready to go back and play—but just kind of again, ended up a little bit like, KJ [Martin] is playing so well. Kelly [Oubre]’s rebounding the ball and playing solid. Jared [McCain] didn’t have a very good first half, but we gave him his second-half shot, and he played again a little better in the second half, so we didn’t really have to go to [Caleb Martin].”
What’s Caleb Martin’s Injury Status vs Bulls?
On Sunday afternoon, the Sixers will take on the Chicago Bulls.
Barring any unexpected changes, Martin is on pace to play against the Bulls. The Sixers left the key veteran off of the injury report for the afternoon.
Down the stretch of the Orlando matchup, the Sixers took care of business in the absence of their key reserve, Martin. The Sixers collected their sixth win of the season by taking down the Magic 102-94.
Martin appeared on the court for just eight minutes throughout the game.
This season, Martin has been productive in different roles. With injuries hitting the Sixers consistently, Martin has started in most of his appearances. Seeing the court for about 30 minutes per night, the veteran forward has produced nine points per game on 41 percent of his shots. He also produced five rebounds and two assists per game.