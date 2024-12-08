All 76ers

76ers Leave Key Veteran Off Injury Report vs Bulls on Sunday

Caleb Martin missed the second half of the 76ers' latest matchup before facing the Bulls on Sunday.

Justin Grasso

Nov 24, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Caleb Martin (16) controls the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Caleb Martin (16) controls the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Philadelphia 76ers competed against the Orlando Magic on Friday night, the team saw its veteran forward Caleb Martin leave for the locker room during the first quarter.

Martin looked to be dealing with discomfort in his foot/ankle area after getting fouled. Martin hit on his free throws before going back to the team’s locker room to get checked out.

Fortunately, it didn’t take long for Martin to return to the 76ers’ bench. The team’s medical staff cleared Martin to return to the game. The head coach, Nick Nurse, sent the veteran forward back out on the floor to continue competing in the second quarter.

While Martin returned in the first half, he wasn’t seen on the court at all during the second half.

After the game, Nick Nurse explained Martin’s absence.

“He could’ve played in the second half,” Martin told reporters. “He was sore. He tweaked his ankle there a little bit. He could have gone—he was ready to go back and play—but just kind of again, ended up a little bit like, KJ [Martin] is playing so well. Kelly [Oubre]’s rebounding the ball and playing solid. Jared [McCain] didn’t have a very good first half, but we gave him his second-half shot, and he played again a little better in the second half, so we didn’t really have to go to [Caleb Martin].”

What’s Caleb Martin’s Injury Status vs Bulls?

On Sunday afternoon, the Sixers will take on the Chicago Bulls.

Barring any unexpected changes, Martin is on pace to play against the Bulls. The Sixers left the key veteran off of the injury report for the afternoon.

Caleb Martin will play against the Bulls on Sunday.
Nov 24, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Caleb Martin (16) drives against Los Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr (55) and guard Kris Dunn (8) in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Down the stretch of the Orlando matchup, the Sixers took care of business in the absence of their key reserve, Martin. The Sixers collected their sixth win of the season by taking down the Magic 102-94.

Martin appeared on the court for just eight minutes throughout the game.

This season, Martin has been productive in different roles. With injuries hitting the Sixers consistently, Martin has started in most of his appearances. Seeing the court for about 30 minutes per night, the veteran forward has produced nine points per game on 41 percent of his shots. He also produced five rebounds and two assists per game.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News