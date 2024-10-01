All 76ers

76ers Media Day: 3 Key Takeaways From Jared McCain

Jared McCain is entering his first NBA training camp this week.

Justin Grasso

Jul 15, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Justin Minaya (24) controls the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) during the first half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Jul 15, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Justin Minaya (24) controls the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) during the first half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
The 2024 NBA Draft marked the first time the Philadelphia 76ers could make a selection in the first round in two years. After going through two rounds without a selection in 2023, many expected the Sixers to pass up on making a pick at No. 16 this year.

However, that wasn’t the case. Seeing how the selection process for the first 15 picks played out, the 76ers realized they had a top ten prospect on the board as they got on the clock. Staring at Jared McCain’s name, the 76ers front office decided to bring in a first-round rookie for the first time in a few years.

The 20-year-old out of Duke spent just one season in the NCAA. Coming out of California as a five-star recruit, McCain started all 36 games for Duke as a freshman.

While spending a little over 30 minutes on the court per game, McCain averaged 14 points while shooting 46 percent from the field and 41 percent from three. He also averaged five rebounds and two assists per game. Despite the questions surrounding his size, McCain entered the 2024 NBA Draft as one of the most intriguing young guards.

The Sixers will invest in his development, with hopes of turning him into a rotational piece for years to come. McCain got his first taste of NBA action this past summer during the team’s Salt Lake City and Las Vegas runs. While his performance across the two Summer League runs left a lot to be desired, McCain will get an opportunity to bounce back against a talented Sixers team during his first NBA training camp this week.

1. Props to Adem Bona

Jared McCain facing NC State
Mar 31, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jared McCain (0) controls the ball against North Carolina State Wolfpack guard DJ Horne (0) in the first half in the finals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at American Airline Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

After McCain was selected in the first round, the Sixers picked up former UCLA center Adem Bona in round two. Being in the same draft class, Bona and McCain have grown close over the summer as they join the team as two of the newest rookies.

“That’s my guy now,” McCain said of Bona. “I feel like it’s an automatic bond relationship that we have. I feel like we push each other. He’s amazing to play with. Elite athlete, of course. It’s been great getting to know him, having someone close to you in age on this team because a lot of the team is a lot older. It’s been nice to have him around.

2. Looking Back on Summer League

Jared McCain grabbing a rebound against Houston.
Mar 29, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jared McCain (0) rebounds against Houston Cougars forward J'Wan Roberts (13) during the first half in the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Like most NBA rookies, McCain got a chance to get some early NBA action during the league’s Summer League runs a couple of months ago. While McCain’s run was up and down, he sees the positives in the experience.

“I feel like you’re trying to get your feet wet in Summer League, just trying to feel how it is in the NBA, and it’s a lot different,” McCain stated. “Just getting used to the pace, working on coming off pick and rolls, making the right read. Since there is a defensive three-seconds there is a lot more space sometimes, but sometimes it gets clogged up. I think understanding that and understanding how the game’s gonna be played in the actual NBA when we get to the regular season. There’s a lot of things.”

3. From Star to Role Player

Jared McCain playing against James Madison.
Mar 24, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jared McCain (0) dribbles the ball past James Madison Dukes guard Xavier Brown (0) in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

After being a star player in high school and college, McCain joins a Sixers team that might not have minutes available for him right away. For a young player, that’s typically a tough situation to with deal with, but McCain believes he’s suited to handle it.

“I’m good at adapting,” said the rookie, “Even at the beginning of college I felt like I was almost like fourth or fifth option on the floor in the beginning. I think I kind of kept working, and, obviously, I was led to be one of the first options. I think adapting is one of my biggest abilities. and I think I ready for whatever opportunity I get. I’m just gonna come to the game and work as hard as I can.”

