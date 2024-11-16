76ers News: Former NBA Champion Praises Rookie Jared McCain
Over the past week, Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain has taken the world by storm. As he put together another impressive outing, the young guard received praise from a former NBA champion.
Since putting up 27 points against the Charlotte Hornets last weekend, McCain has been on a hot streak offensively. His most noteworthy outing was against the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday, when he erupted for 34 points and 10 assists against the NBA's lone undefeated team.
Following their battle with the Cavs, the Sixers hit the road to take on the Orlando Magic in their second NBA Cup matchup. Despite Joel Embiid and Paul George being back in the lineup, McCain continued to be a standout performer. In 31 minutes of action, he notched 29 points and four assists on 58.8% shooting from the field.
Nick Nurse continues to give McCain extended minutes, and he is making the most of the opportunity. He's played so well that he's caught the eye of a former NBA Champion. Kendrick Perkins took to X Friday night to say that McCain has been the lone bright spot for the Sixers this season.
Perkins isn't totally off, as the Sixers have not started the season the way they may have hoped. After dropping their matchup to Orlando, they now sit at 2-10 on the year. That said, the emergence of McCain has been one of their brightest developments.
McCain's performance Friday is especially noteworthy because he was able to succeed with two stars playing on the floor. Seeing that he can be a productive complemented to the Sixers' star talent should result in him staying in the rotation when the roster is back to full strength.