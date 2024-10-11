76ers’ Nick Nurse Offers Preseason Update on Joel Embiid
Friday night marks the second game for the Philadelphia 76ers since they fired up their 2024 NBA Preseason run against the New Zealand Breakers on Monday.
As they pay a visit to the Minnesota Timberwolves at a neutral site in Iowa, the Sixers will be without their seven-time All-Star center, Joel Embiid.
Once again, the star center is getting a rest night.
What’s the Latest on Embiid?
Fortunately, Embiid’s absence isn’t necessarily injury-related. After the big man had a busy summer playing in the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Sixers are going to be as cautious as possible throughout the year as they attempt to keep Embiid healthy.
Last year, Embiid made it less than 40 games before going out with a knee injury. Although he was thriving, inserting himself in the MVP conversation once again, knee surgery derailed his progress. While Embiid made it back in time to compete during the 2024 NBA Playoffs, it was clear he was not the best version of himself in the first-round series against the New York Knicks.
This year, he wants to avoid a similar scenario. As a result, it’s been a slow process to get the center back on the court. Last week, Embiid was labeled a limited participant, missing out on scrimmages at training camp. After missing Monday’s preseason opener, he’ll miss two in a row on Friday.
The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.
Nurse explained why that is.
“Well, he’s not here. He’s at a scheduled assessment of his knee,” the head coach told The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey. “That was always on the schedule. We’re still waiting for what’s next.”
The Sixers have a quick turnaround after a Friday night game against the Wolves. On Saturday, they’ll pay the Boston Celtics a visit. Then, after getting Sunday off, they’ll take on the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Will Embiid join the team at some point? Nurse didn’t have an answer for that. At this point, the star center remains day-to-day.
More 76ers on SI
76ers vs. New Zealand Breakers Game Reactions
Jared McCain Reacts to NBA Preseason Debut
Paul George Held Out of 76ers vs. Breakers Game