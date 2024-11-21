76ers Offer Important Injury Update on Paul George
At last, the Philadelphia 76ers got a glimpse at the Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and Joel Embiid trio on Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Unfortunately, it was short-lived. Not only was Tyrese Maxey on a strict minutes restriction after returning from a hamstring strain but Paul George was injured at the start of the third quarter.
Similar to his preseason setback, George hyperextended his knee. The veteran forward was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday’s game. When George left the court, he had just two points on 1-6 shooting from the field in 17 minutes of action.
After the game, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse confirmed that George was dealing with the same setback as the one that prevented his debut from happening on time.
“It was a hyperextension,” Nurse told reporters. “Similar to the preseason and the same knee. I think maybe we’re gonna find out a little bit more [on Thursday], obviously, when they check it out to see the extent of it is, but that’s what it was.”
Nurse claimed that George was bracing for a potential return to the court after heading back to the locker room in the third quarter. In the end, he stayed out of the matchup.
“They actually did work in there. You never know what happens. He was actually fairly close to coming back in the game, but then it kind of stiffened up as he got out a little bit more. He decided not to and now got to take a look at it and make sure,” the head coach finished.
Could George Play on Friday vs Brooklyn Nets?
The Sixers are back at home to face the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.
Paul George will not get the nod to play. While George's MRI on Thursday revealed no structural damage, he is dealing with a bone bruise. The Sixers plan to have him sit against the Nets, and will miss at least one more game before his reevaluation next Monday.
Philadelphia is looking to climb out of a five-game losing streak. After coming up short against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, the Sixers are 2-12 to begin the year.