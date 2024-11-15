All 76ers

76ers Offer Injury Update on Tyrese Maxey Before Matchup vs Magic

Justin Grasso

Apr 12, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) controls the ball against the Orlando Magic during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Apr 12, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) controls the ball against the Orlando Magic during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
On Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers return to the court to take on the Orlando Magic for their second set of NBA Cup action. As expected, the Sixers will be down their All-Star point guard, Tyrese Maxey.

Lately, Maxey’s been dealing with a hamstring injury. When the Sixers faced the Los Angeles Clippers last Wednesday, Maxey left the matchup early, grabbing at his hamstring and in discomfort.

The Sixers ruled out Maxey for the remainder of the game. Considering the state of the matchup, the game seemed out of reach for Philly. As a result, the head coach, Nick Nurse, was under the belief that Maxey’s absence for the rest of the game was simply the team being cautious.

Maxey underwent an MRI the following day. He was officially diagnosed with a hamstring strain. As a result, the Sixers ruled him out for one week.

Friday marks the one-week update deadline. As the Sixers prepared for their Friday night matchup in Orlando, the team offered an official update to reporters.

via @NoahLevick: Tyrese Maxey is with Sixers here in Orlando. Sixers official says he has “resumed on-court work and will be re-evaluated early next week,” continues to progress in his recovery from right hamstring strain.

While the Sixers teased there would be an official update on Maxey late this week, it was assumed his return would not come so soon.

On Thursday night, the Sixers ruled Maxey out against the Magic. Fortunately, he still took the trip with the team and will seemingly continue working on his recovery while traveling with the team.

Friday’s game will mark the fifth-straight absence for Maxey. With another timeline of a week in place, Maxey could miss up to four more games.

After the matchup against the Magic, they’ll pay a visit to the Miami Heat on Monday. Then, the Sixers will pay a visit to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. By the time they return home for next Friday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets, the Sixers should have a better idea of when Maxey’s return could be.

Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated's FanNation.

