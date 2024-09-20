76ers Officially Announce Joel Embiid’s Multi-Year Extension
All summer long, there has been discussion about Joel Embiid inking a multi-year extension with the Philadelphia 76ers. On Saturday morning, the team made it official.
Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced that Embiid has agreed to a multi-year contract extension. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Embiid’s deal is expected to be over $190 million for the next three seasons.
“I started a Sixer and want to be right here for the rest of my career. I had no idea when I was drafted as a 20-year-old kid from Cameroon how lucky I was to be in Philadelphia,” Embiid said via press release. “Through all the ups and downs, this city and the fans have been everything, and I am so grateful for how they’ve embraced me. I want to thank Josh, David, and the entire organization. Philadelphia is home and it’s time to bring this community an NBA championship.”
As the extension became official, Embiid took to Instagram to share his big moment as he signed his extension with his family by his side.
“Joel has cemented himself as one of the greatest Sixers of all time and is well on his way to being one of the best players to ever play the game,” said Sixers Managing Partner Josh Harris. “We’re ecstatic that this extension keeps him and his family in Philadelphia for years to come. Joel is a great family man, leader, and person. He is an elite two-way player with a combination of size, strength, and athleticism that this league has rarely – if ever – seen. He is integral to this franchise’s quest for another NBA Championship, and we are honored that he continues to choose this organization as his NBA home.”
Embiid was drafted by the Sixers third-overall in 2014 out of Kansas. Although he had a slow start to his career due to injuries, the big man has certainly caught up to the game after debuting in 2016.
Since his official rookie effort, Embiid has become one of the NBA’s most prominent big men. For the last seven seasons, Embiid has earned All-Star honors. He collected the MVP award in 2023 after being a finalist for two straight seasons.
Fresh off of a gold medal win, Embiid’s busy summer continues with a big contract extension. He looks forward to playing with a new-look roster for the 2024-2025 NBA season and beyond.