76ers’ Paul George Links With WNBA Champion at World Series
Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George spent his Monday evening in New York. The veteran forward checked out the World Series action between the New York Yankees and the LA Dodgers.
At Yankee Stadium, George linked with one of the biggest names in basketball right now, Sabrina Ionescu.
Fresh off of a WNBA Finals victory, the New York Liberty star rooted for the Yankees on Monday while George donned a Dodgers hat.
New York was just quick stop for George, who will be back in Camden on Tuesday morning for a Sixers practice session.
Lately, George has been recovering from a knee injury that he suffered during the preseason in a game against the Atlanta Hawks.
Initially, George was ruled out with a hyperextended knee. Further testing revealed George had a bone bruise. While the results were the best-case scenario for a knee injury, the Sixers still missed the nine-time All-Star through their first three games of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
In George’s absence, the Sixers had to rely heavily on Tyrese Maxey. Considering the seven-time All-Star center Joel Embiid also missed the first three games, the pressure was on Maxey to deliver. The Sixers dropped their first two outings against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors.
On Sunday, they bounced back and defeated the Pacers for their first win of the season.
George was in attendance for the Sixers’ road trip and returned from Indiana later on Sunday. After a visit to the Bronx, the Sixers hope to see George back in scrimmage action on Tuesday. His status for Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons is currently unknown.
Meanwhile, Ionescu will get to continue enjoying the WNBA offseason as a champion for the first time.