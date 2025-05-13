76ers’ Paul George Makes Major Announcement After NBA Draft Lottery
Shortly after the NBA revealed the full first-round order of the 2025 NBA Draft, Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George made a major announcement.
The star forward’s show, ‘Podcast P,’ is making its way back. The podcast’s official X account announced on Monday that a new episode is hitting the internet on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.
via @PodcastPShow: "Through all the tough times we just stuck together." Tomorrow. Podcast P x The Pivot.
In the 45-second teaser, it’s revealed that George will address the 2024-2025 Sixers season, which ended without a postseason appearance. The bottom-three team in the East shocked the NBA, as the Sixers believed they were championship contenders heading into the season last year.
Injuries affected the Sixers throughout the year. The star trio of George, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey struggled to avoid numerous setbacks. Maxey appeared in a career-low number of games. George played in just 41 outings. Embiid didn’t cross the 20-game mark at all.
With a season full of mostly downs, the Sixers were easily one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA. It got to a point where George went on a podcast hiatus to focus on his recovery.
“I plan to take a break from the pod just to focus on getting my body right, getting mentally right, and help this squad make a push towards our goal,” George said on the latest episode of ‘Podcast P,’ which was released back in February.
The wait is over. Now that the Sixers have wrapped up their season and are hopeful that several players’ recoveries, along with winning a top-three pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, George feels comfortable enough to return to the podcast space.