76ers Player Wants NBA Fans to See His ‘Elite’ Hustle
Over the summer, the Philadelphia 76ers offered a second chance in the NBA for former Boston Celtics forward Guerschon Yabusele.
After getting out of his contract with Real Madrid, Yabusele joined the Sixers to compete for a potential role as the team’s backup power forward. Early on, Yabusele has gained some consistent playing time.
As a result, the veteran forward has displayed “elite” output in hustle plays, according to Rights to Ricky Sanchez’s Mike O’Connor. Yabusele reposted the statement on X, showing NBA fans what he brings to the table for the 76ers.
@MOConnor_NBA: His output in the hustle play department has been elite. Very early obviously, but he is second in the league in loose balls recovered.
A player that can consistently grab rebounds and be willing to make hustle plays is precisely what the Sixers needed after struggling against the New York Knicks in the playoffs back in the spring.
Against the Indiana Pacers, Yabusele’s shot wasn’t falling as he went 0-4 from the field, but he was active on the glass, collecting six rebounds. He also came away with a steal on the defensive end.
Overall, Yabusele’s three-game run with the Sixers has gone well. He’s averaging six points in 20 minutes on 39 percent shooting from the field. He also dished out three assists per game.
Defensively, Yabusele has collected five rebounds per game. He’s also averaging over one steal per game.
There's a chance Yabusele could see a dip in minutes when the Sixers get two of their starters back in the fold. While that will likely be the case, Yabusele's promising early stretch should be enough to keep him on the floor consistently as the season goes on.