76ers Could Possibly Sell Out Wells Fargo Center Again Next Season

March 11, 2020, was the last time the Philadelphia 76ers were permitted to have a packed arena at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly. That was the same night the NBA shut down the season for a few month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the NBA returned to action at a point last season, the circumstances were much different. Instead of having teams travel every other day to a new arena, the NBA created a bubble-like environment at ESPN's World Wide of Sports Complex at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

While the experience was interesting for players, it quickly became clear that not many folks were going to be open to participating in the unique experience again for the following season. The NBA either had to find a way to make the season work as normal as possible or simply wait it out.

As we know now, the NBA was far from willing to wait it out. After wrapping up the 2019-2020 season in late October, the league prepared for a late December tip-off to the new season. And to avoid a COVID-19 spread, almost every arena, including the Wells Fargo Center, remained fan-less to start the season.

Eventually, Sixers fans were allowed back in the building. Last month, the city gave the Sixers and the Wells Fargo Center permission to allow a few thousand fans to attend games as long as they're wearing masks, social distancing, and abiding by other rules put in place by the CDC.

As the season progresses, the rules are loosening. However, there's a slim chance the Wells Fargo Center will be sold out anytime soon. Perhaps, that will change as early as next season, though. According to Baxter Holmes of ESPN, the "NBA feels good about the possibility of teams having the maximum number of fans in attendance next season thanks to the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine." (h/t Mike Chiari of Bleacher Report).

For the Sixers, that's excellent news. While they've played well at home with and without fans this year as they possess a record of 20-5 in Philly, the Sixers have one of the most significant home-court advantages in the NBA when the arena is packed. Just take a look at last season, for example.

The 76ers might've been a playoff contender, but they were two different calibers when at home and when on the road. Away from home, the Sixers were below average as they won 12 games and lost 26. At home, they were a league-best 31-4. Almost after every home win, the players credited the crowd for having an impact.

If the Wells Fargo Center can pack in over 20,000 fans again next season, the Sixers will certainly have a major advantage over the competition once again.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.