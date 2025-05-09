76ers President Remains Cautiously Optimistic About Joel Embiid
Following an MVP campaign during the Philadelphia 76ers' 2022-23 season (and another postseason exit), many wondered if Joel Embiid would take the next step a year later and finally take his place among the NBA's immortals.
Truthfully, he wasn't bad. He added another All-Star Team nomination to his resume, his seventh, but the ending was familiar and, admittedly, disappointing. Another Sixers exit from the postseason came sooner than expected as Philly lost, and the New York Knicks moved on.
Daryl Morey and company attacked the offseason with the goal of helping Embiid get healthy and getting him some help. They drafted Jared McCain and added Paul George by way of free agency.
George, Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey were expected to be Philly's version of a 'Big Three', but injuries railroaded that dream before it could get off the ground.
Daryl Morey Expresses Cautious Optimism About Joel Embiid's Health Moving Forward.
So, how did that first run with Embiid, Maxey, and George turn out? After being named an NBA All-Star and as the Most Improved Player in 2024, Tyrese was left off the All-Star team one year later.
George was shut down on March 17 due to adductor and knee injuries after appearing in 41 games. Embiid's season was even shorter, 19 games in total. Still, though it seems easy to lose hope, Philly's President of basketball operations offered some during a recent appearance on Rights To Ricky Sanchez: The Sixers Podcast.
He recently shot down theories about a trade involving Joel Embiid. Morey also wasn't shy about drawing a parallel between his star center and Kawhi Leonard, and now, he seems content to remain cautiously optimistic about Embiid's improving health moving forward.
"Look, nobody knows what (Embiid’s) future will be. We're optimistic, but nobody knows… We have a wide range of outcomes, we're optimistic, but part of sports is to not know. We are maybe the most unknown team in the NBA."
When healthy, Embiid still seems capable of delivering decent numbers. He averages 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists during the 19 games he appeared in. That isn't too far off from what he averaged during his MVP season: 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
Unfortunately, however, these nagging injuries have persisted for quite some time, and no one gets stronger, faster, and more durable as they get older. Uncertainty can't be ignored, but Embiid has been given plenty of time to rest during the 76ers most recent campaign. We'll see what happens.