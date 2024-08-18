All 76ers

76ers Reportedly Eyeing 2024 Paris Olympics Standout

The Philadelphia 76ers could bring in a 2024 Paris Olympics standout.

Justin Grasso

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States centre Joel Embiid (11) shoots against France power forward Guerschon Yabusele (7) and shooting guard Isaia Cordinier (8) in the second half in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States centre Joel Embiid (11) shoots against France power forward Guerschon Yabusele (7) and shooting guard Isaia Cordinier (8) in the second half in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
UPDATE: Guerschon Yabusele and the Sixers have agreed to a one-year contract, according to ESPN.

After a standout run at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Guerschon Yabusele has garnered attention from the NBA once again. The Philadelphia 76ers could be on track to sign the 28-year-old for the 2024-2025 NBA season.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Yabusele is in “serious talks” on a deal with the Sixers.

Currently, Yabusele is under contract with Real Madrid. He will have to settle a $2.5 million contract buyout with the team in order to get permission to sign in the NBA. It appears the veteran is working on a buyout soon, and the 76ers seem favored to sign him.

The power forward entered the NBA for the first time in 2016. He landed in the league as a first-round pick, getting selected 16th overall by the Boston Celtics. From 2017 to 2019, Yabusele spent time playing with the Celtics and their G League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws.

In 2019, Yabusele was waived by the Celtics during the offseason. Since then, he has bounced around beyond the NBA, with his most recent stint being with Real Madrid. He’s played in Spain since 2021.

Yabusele’s career with the Celtics spanned 74 games across two seasons. He averaged seven minutes of playing time. During that time, Yabusele produced two points per game, shooting 44 percent from the field. He also has 16 playoff appearances under his belt.

Last season, Yabusele appeared in 27 games for Real Madrid. He averaged 14 points and five rebounds while shooting 56 percent from the field and 46 percent from three.

Yabusele landed on the Sixers’ radar at the 2024 Paris Olympics. As France put together a championship run, which resulted in a silver medal win, Yabusele was one of the most notable standouts of the tournament.

As the Sixers have a need for the forward position, Yabusele could be a solid addition for their upcoming run.

