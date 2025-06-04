76ers Reportedly Keeping Former Knicks Player on Coaching Staff
When the 2024-2025 NBA season wrapped up for the Philadelphia 76ers, changes were expected to come to the coaching staff.
Shortly after the Sixers wrapped up their final game of the regular season, 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey confirmed that the head coach, Nick Nurse, would be back.
However, it became apparent that Nurse’s staff could see a shakeup. Changes are still in play, but it’s been reported that Philly’s player development coach, Toure Murry, will remain in place, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.
via @MikeAScotto: “The Philadelphia 76ers will retain Toure Murry as a player development coach, league sources told @hoopshype. Murry joined the Sixers in the 2023-24 season. Before becoming a coach, Murry most notably appeared in 51 games for the New York Knicks in the 2013-14 season as a player.”
Not a lot went right for Philadelphia last season. They had a ton of injuries occurring throughout the year, taking key players off the floor for long stretches.
It put the Sixers in a tough spot, but it gave the former New York Knicks player a chance to shine as a developmental coach. The Sixers saw a lot of progression out of their young players. The first-round rookie Jared McCain was favored to win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award before going down with an injury in November.
The second-round center Adem Bona proved to be a potential rotational piece moving forward, as he averaged six points, four rebounds, and one block per game throughout 58 games. Then, the undrafted rookie Justin Edwards went from a two-way player to becoming a possible contributor for next season. Edwards averaged 10 points while shooting 36 percent from three.