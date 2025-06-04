All 76ers

76ers Reportedly Keeping Former Knicks Player on Coaching Staff

The Philadelphia 76ers are holding on to their player development coach.

May 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; General view of center court with the Philadelphia 76ers logo before game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
When the 2024-2025 NBA season wrapped up for the Philadelphia 76ers, changes were expected to come to the coaching staff.

Shortly after the Sixers wrapped up their final game of the regular season, 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey confirmed that the head coach, Nick Nurse, would be back.

However, it became apparent that Nurse’s staff could see a shakeup. Changes are still in play, but it’s been reported that Philly’s player development coach, Toure Murry, will remain in place, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

Not a lot went right for Philadelphia last season. They had a ton of injuries occurring throughout the year, taking key players off the floor for long stretches.

It put the Sixers in a tough spot, but it gave the former New York Knicks player a chance to shine as a developmental coach. The Sixers saw a lot of progression out of their young players. The first-round rookie Jared McCain was favored to win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award before going down with an injury in November.

The second-round center Adem Bona proved to be a potential rotational piece moving forward, as he averaged six points, four rebounds, and one block per game throughout 58 games. Then, the undrafted rookie Justin Edwards went from a two-way player to becoming a possible contributor for next season. Edwards averaged 10 points while shooting 36 percent from three.

