Jared McCain Adds More Fuel to Fire as Sixers Fans Try to Recover From His Exit

The what-if list for Jared McCain's Sixers tenure has piled up since Philadelphia traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 4.

A month-and-a-half later, McCain himself threw more fuel onto the fire.

While speaking with reporters Tuesday, McCain expressed his excitement about playing alongside Oklahoma City’s glut of screen-setting centers. It seemed like an ordinary reaction—until he mentioned the Sixers.

The 22-year-old revealed his desire to have run more plays with Joel Embiid, which only deepened the wound that Sixers fans are trying to bandage.

Jared McCain on if he has played alongside a big man who can make screening a highlight play like Isaiah Hartenstein:



“It’s crazy. When I was in Philly, Joel would do that with Tyrese and I was like ‘Dang, that’s really cool right there.’ So being able to be a part of it is… pic.twitter.com/vTsyiC1P4u — Justin Martinez (@Justintohoops) March 17, 2026

“It’s crazy, when I was in Philly, Joel would do [two-man actions] with Tyrese [Maxey] and I was like ‘Dang, that’s really cool right there,’” McCain said. “So being able to be a part of it is really fun. Playing with [Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams and Chet Holmgren], they’re all elite bigs. I’m excited to play with them.”

When McCain broke out in his rookie season (15.3 points per game in 23 contests), fans and media alike grew intrigued about his role whenever Philadelphia returned to full strength. Much of that enthusiasm was due to McCain’s hypothetical fit with Embiid.

McCain's shooting combined with Embiid’s on-ball gravity had the makings of a devastating combo. However, they played in only six games together due to injuries during McCain's rookie season.

Why didn’t McCain work out with the Sixers?

Even when Embiid and McCain played together this season, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse didn’t explore their offensive potential. He tended to prioritize VJ Edgecombe and Quentin Grimes, both of whom are more well-rounded on both ends of the court.

That buried McCain on the Sixers’ depth chart as he tried to return to form after tearing his left meniscus last year.

He and Embiid logged 20 games together, during which they played a total of 165 minutes, per NBA.com. But Nurse rarely involved McCain in actions in that small sample size. Philadelphia often relegated him to the weak side with an occasional off-ball screen sprinkled in.

McCain is averaging 4.8 more points per game with Oklahoma City than he did with the Sixers this season because the Thunder are keeping him active without the ball.

SGA can’t BELIEVE they got Jared McCain for free 😂 pic.twitter.com/XQSUg6QBOy — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) March 15, 2026

Given McCain’s struggles in Philadelphia earlier in the year, it's understandable why Nurse kept him on a stricter leash he did during than the 2024-25 campaign. But if Nurse drew up dribble-handoff actions for McCain and Embiid, that could’ve helped McCain find a groove.

Embiid has established himself as an elite two-man partner with movement shooters in the past. Look no further than his pairing with JJ Redick, who set career highs in points per game in both of his seasons with the Sixers. That wasn’t a coincidence, as he and Embiid developed a lethal DHO connection that constantly generated open three-pointers for Redick.

While McCain and Redick aren’t directly comparable as players, there's a clear blueprint for how Embiid can maximize movement shooters. With McCain now carving out a role on the NBA’s reigning champions instead, his potential with Embiid will go down as yet another hypothetical in his time with the Sixers.