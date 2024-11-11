All 76ers

76ers Reveal Joel Embiid's Injury Report Status vs Knicks

What's Joel Embiid's status on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Knicks?

Justin Grasso

May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) in action against the New York Knicks during game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) in action against the New York Knicks during game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Since the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers have been without their star center, Joel Embiid. Before the team fired up training camp, Embiid made it clear he would be on a strict injury management plan throughout the year after appearing in just 39 games last season.

With nine games in the bag, Embiid still hasn’t touched the floor for a game this season. Will Tuesday’s action against the New York Knicks be his official season debut?

According to the Sixers' injury report, Embiid is not listed. Barring any changes, Embiid is set to be available on Tuesday, as expected.

Throughout training camp, Embiid was a limited participant. He left the Bahamas without a scrimmage under his belt. When Philly fired up its six-game preseason schedule, Embiid was ruled out for the first week of action before eventually getting shut down for the entire schedule.

There was concern surrounding Embiid, and it only grew when the Sixers ruled out the seven-time All-Star for the first week of the regular season.

All signs were pointing to Embiid returning to action at some point last week. The Sixers embarked on a three-game road trip out West, and they targeted a return to the court for the nine-time All-Star, Paul George.

Last Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns marked George’s official Sixers debut. For Embiid, he was ruled out once again. While it seemed he could be ready to go for last Wednesday’s visit to the Los Angeles Clippers, the NBA suspended Embiid for three games due to his altercation with a reporter following the Memphis Grizzlies matchup at home two Saturdays ago.

The Clippers matchup marked the first game of Embiid’s suspension. Sunday’s overtime victory over the Charlotte Hornets marked the third. Tuesday’s game against the Knicks will be the first time Embiid is eligible to play since he was suspended.

As long as he doesn't experience any setbacks beforehand, Embiid is on pace to play.

The Knicks and the Sixers are battling for the first time since the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on Tuesday. The Knicks took care of business, defeating Embiid and the Sixers in Game 6 to end their season.

Tuesday’s game marks the first set of group play for both teams. They’ll meet at the Wells Fargo Center for a 7 PM ET tip-off.

Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

