76ers Reveal Joel Embiid's Injury Report Status vs Knicks
Since the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers have been without their star center, Joel Embiid. Before the team fired up training camp, Embiid made it clear he would be on a strict injury management plan throughout the year after appearing in just 39 games last season.
With nine games in the bag, Embiid still hasn’t touched the floor for a game this season. Will Tuesday’s action against the New York Knicks be his official season debut?
According to the Sixers' injury report, Embiid is not listed. Barring any changes, Embiid is set to be available on Tuesday, as expected.
Throughout training camp, Embiid was a limited participant. He left the Bahamas without a scrimmage under his belt. When Philly fired up its six-game preseason schedule, Embiid was ruled out for the first week of action before eventually getting shut down for the entire schedule.
There was concern surrounding Embiid, and it only grew when the Sixers ruled out the seven-time All-Star for the first week of the regular season.
All signs were pointing to Embiid returning to action at some point last week. The Sixers embarked on a three-game road trip out West, and they targeted a return to the court for the nine-time All-Star, Paul George.
Last Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns marked George’s official Sixers debut. For Embiid, he was ruled out once again. While it seemed he could be ready to go for last Wednesday’s visit to the Los Angeles Clippers, the NBA suspended Embiid for three games due to his altercation with a reporter following the Memphis Grizzlies matchup at home two Saturdays ago.
The Clippers matchup marked the first game of Embiid’s suspension. Sunday’s overtime victory over the Charlotte Hornets marked the third. Tuesday’s game against the Knicks will be the first time Embiid is eligible to play since he was suspended.
As long as he doesn't experience any setbacks beforehand, Embiid is on pace to play.
The Knicks and the Sixers are battling for the first time since the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on Tuesday. The Knicks took care of business, defeating Embiid and the Sixers in Game 6 to end their season.
Tuesday’s game marks the first set of group play for both teams. They’ll meet at the Wells Fargo Center for a 7 PM ET tip-off.