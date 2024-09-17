76ers’ Rival Star Supports Philadelphia Eagles vs. Falcons
Before the summer started, New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson was an enemy of Philadelphia fans. On Monday night in September, he was one of them.
As the Philadelphia 76ers’ neighbor team, the Eagles, took on the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football, Brunson was in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field taking in the action.
Before the game, Brunson was on the field with former Eagles center Jason Kelce while sporting a Jalen Hurts jersey. Brunson offered his pregame prediction to ESPN, picking his favorite team to win the night.
Brunson’s prediction wouldn’t be correct. Although the matchup was tight, the Eagles came up short with a 22-21 loss against the Falcons. It’s just Week 2 for the Eagles, but the loss was a heartbreaker.
Brunson knows plenty about that.
Back in May, Brunson and the Knicks ended the Sixers’ 2023-2024 season prematurely. After the 76ers made it to the playoffs through the NBA Play-In Tournament, they faced the Knicks in the first round.
The former Villanova star guard was a key piece in helping the Knicks take down Joel Embiid and the Sixers.
Brunson averaged 36 points, nine assists, and five rebounds throughout the first-round series. The Sixers put up a good fight after falling 0-2 on the road in New York to start the series, but the Knicks advanced to round two within six games. For the first time since 2020, the Sixers failed to get to the second round.
At this stage in the offseason, Brunson can support his favorite football team without any pushback from Philly fans. Soon, the Knicks All-Star will return to his role as the rival enemy, though.
Next month, the Sixers and the Knicks will begin the 2024-2025 NBA season. Not only will they battle it out at least four times, but their first outing in November will carry more weight as the Sixers and the Knicks ended up in the same NBA Cup group.
On November 12, Brunson will make his way back to the Wells Fargo Center for an NBA Cup group stage battle. He’ll return on January 15 for a regular season matchup.