76ers Rookie Joins Exclusive Company Following Performance vs Magic
In a shocking turn of events, the biggest storyline to kick off the season for the Philadelphia 76ers is the play of their 2024 first-round pick. Jared McCain slowly worked his way into Nick Nurse's rotation, and now doesn't look like he'll be leaving anytime soon.
McCain's impressive run began against the LA Lakers back on November 8th, but his recent stretch in particular has really turned heads. It started in last weekend's overtime thriller with the Charlotte Hornets when McCain dropped a then career-high 27 points in a win.
McCain followed up this performance with a 23-point outburst against the New York Knicks in NBA Cup action. Then, he had his breakout night against the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers. With the Sixers down all three of their stars, the young guard came alive in his first career start to the tune of 34 points and 10 assists.
On Friday night, McCain took the floor for the first time since his dominant outing against the Cavs. Nurse kept him in the starting lineup with Joel Embiid and Paul George returning, and he continued to thrive. While the Sixers were unable to pull out a win, McCain dazzled with 29 points and four assists on efficient shooting.
With his performance against the Magic, McCain joined some exclusive company in Sixers history. He is now one of six rookies to have a streak of at least four 20-point games. Some of the others to do so include Joel Embiid, Allen Iverson, and Jerry Stackhouse.
McCain recent play has been nothing short of impressive, and a major bright spot for the Sixers as they navigate a rough patch. With how he's looked as of late, it would be shocking if Nurse doesn't give him consistent minutes the rest of the season.