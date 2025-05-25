76ers Rookies Attend Philadelphia Union Match
The Philadelphia 76ers are well into their offseason, which allows players to both better themselves for their battles on the court next season, while also getting the chance to relax. The latter of the two could be seen on Saturday night, when the Philadelphia Union welcomed World Cup winner Lionel Messi and Inter Miami into Subaru Park.
Alongside Philadelphia Eagles superstar Cooper DeJean, who partook in the team's pregame ceremony, Sixers' rookies Justin Edwards and Adem Bona could be seen attending the match in a suite.
This marks the second time in the offseason that a member of the Sixers has attended a match at Subaru Park, with Guerschon Yabusele pounding the pregame drum in early May. Apart from the French superstar, the rookies join Tyrese Maxey, Cameron Payne, and Paul Reed, who have also been in the spotlight at Union games over the years.
Bona went into the offseason off of a productive rookie campaign, having taking a massive step up in the late stages of season when he’d average 13.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.
While the Nigerian center was taken in the second round, the same couldn’t be said for Edwards, who wasn’t picked in the 2024 NBA Draft. The Sixers initially signed the Philadelphia native to a two-way deal before rewarding him with a contract midway through the season. Across the 44 games in his rookie season, Edwards averaged 10.1 points per game on an efficient 45.5 percent shooting.
When it comes to the outcome of the match, the Union drew with Inter Miami, which didn’t impact their spot at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.