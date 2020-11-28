News
76ers Sign Rookie Paul Reed to Two-Way Deal

Second-round pick Paul Reed gets a two-way deal with the 76ers.
Last week, the Philadelphia 76ers selected several rookies through the 2020 NBA Draft. Then, the team began signing veteran players to the roster as free agency opened last Friday night. Now, it's time for the Sixers to ink the rookies.

On Saturday morning, a source confirmed to Sports Illustrated the Sixers are signing rookie power forward Paul Reed to a two-way contract. The Athletic's Derek Bodner was first on the report. Reed, a 21-year-old six-foot-nine-inch power forward, was selected by the Sixers last week with the 58th overall pick in the NBA Draft.

He was the team's third and final pick of the night last Wednesday. The DePaul product wrapped up a three-year stint in the NCAA this past season. For 28 games during his freshman year, Reed mostly came off the bench, averaging just under ten minutes on the court in his first year.

By his sophomore season, Reed quickly found himself in the starting lineup as he started in 28 of the 36 games he played in. In an average of 26 minutes of action, Reed put up 12.3 points-per-game, 8.5 rebounds-per-game, and 1.5 blocks-per-game. The big man drained a career-high of 56-percent of his shots from the field and 41-percent of his three-pointers. 

Last year, Reed started in all 29 games during his junior year. He averaged a double-double by putting up 15.1 points-per-game and collecting 10.7 rebounds-per-game. Following his third season in the NCAA, Reed declared for the 2020 NBA Draft.

Now, Reed joins the 76ers on a two-way contract becoming the second and final player on the roster who will split time between the 76ers and their G League affiliates, the Delaware Blue Coats. Reed is now the second and final player to ink a two-way deal in Philly as he joins the former undrafted guard Dakota Mathias.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

