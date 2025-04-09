76ers Standout Keeping Scoring Pace With Tyrese Maxey
While this season certainly didn't pan out how the Philadelphia 76ers envisioned, there have still been some bright spots. As the regular season slowly comes to a close, the biggest talking point around the team is the play of Quentin Grimes.
Grimes has been the Sixers' biggest trade deadline addition, coming over from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for veteran forward Caleb Martin. He was initially targeted for his complementary three-and-D skill set at the guard position but has shattered any and all expectations over the past two months.
With the team dealing with so many injuries, it has resulted in countless players getting to shine in an extended opportunity. Before getting hurt himself, rookie Jared McCain was a major benefactor of this. In the back half of the season, Grimes is the latest person to step up in a big way for the shorthanded roster.
Grimes has put up the best numbers of his young career in Philly, averaging 22.6 PPG, 4.9 RPG, and 4.5 APG across 26 matchups. He put together his latest stellar outing Monday night against the Heat, notching 29 points, eight rebounds, and six assists in a double-digit loss for the Sixers.
This performance marked the 16th time this season Grimes has broken the 20-point mark for the Sixers. In a shocking turn of events, he has the second-most such games for the team. Only Tyrese Maxey is ahead of him in this department.
What was once seen as a move in the margins has blossomed into a home run swing for the Sixers. Based on what they've seen this season, Grimes should be in the team's plans moving forward when it comes to roster construction. That said, he might have drastically increased his market in restricted free agency with his play of late.