76ers Star Sets High Expectations for Undrafted Player
Earlier this week, the Philadelphia 76ers’ social media team shared a few shots of the one-time NBA All-Star Tyrese Maxey putting in work with the rookie, Justin Edwards.
On Friday, fans got a behind the scenes look at the action, as Maxey takes Edwards under his wing this offseason, getting him prepared for his sophomore effort with the team.
Edwards took a trip to Maxey’s home state of Texas. As they worked out in Dallas, where Maxey was born, the young star made it clear that he wants to help his young teammate establish a similae work ethic, as Maxey believes Edwards is primed for a big role in year two.
“Justin was really good for us last year. He showed a lot of upside, and I think he’ll be a very key piece of our future,” Maxey said of Edwards. “Now, it’s time to keep working and make that next step. I just want him to come out here and see what I do, get some work in with him.”
When Maxey was a 20-year-old rookie for the Sixers, he averaged eight points and two assists in 61 games. Most of his appearances came off the bench, and he wasn’t expected to have a prominent role, as he was joining a playoff contender at the time.
By year two, Maxey averaged 18 points and four assists in 75 games. He started all but one of those matchups he appeared in, with his minutes doubled. If there is anybody on the Sixers who knows how to take a notable leap during their sophomore effort, it’s Maxey.
Edwards has embraced the leadership of the veteran guard.
“He expects a lot from me this upcoming season,” said Edwards. “Just to be able to get work in with him means a lot. Just learning—that’s probably the biggest thing—learning, and someone that I could talk to when I need help learning something. He’s really consistent with his work, and that’s something that I’m trying to work on.”
Year one was impressive for Edwards, despite it being unexpected. After going undrafted following his freshman season at Kentucky, Edwards joined the Sixers on a two-way deal. During a season that was littered with injuries, the Sixers had no choice but to roll out their young depth pieces.
For Edwards, it was an opportunity to show he belongs in the NBA, not the G League. He ended up seeing his two-way deal turn to a standard contract. After 44 appearances, where he averaged 10 points and three rebounds, along with 36 percent shooting from three, Edwards showed the Sixers he deserves a look at a rotational job next season even when the core group is healthy.
Maxey is doing what he can to prepare Edwards for the run.