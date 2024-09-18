76ers Star Shows off Shooting Prowess in Recent Workout Clip
When the Philadelphia 76ers first drafted Tyrese Maxey back in 2020, his three-point shot was seen as a key area of his development. Recent footage of the All-Star guard showcases how far his outside shot has come along since entering the pros.
As a rookie, Maxey converted just 30% of his three-point attempts. However, his shot drastically improved from year two and beyond. Along with percentages increasing, he did so on higher volume as well. Maxey's shooting took a slight dip last season (37.3%), but he still shot a tick above league average on over eight attempts per game.
Before the Sixers head to the Bahamas for training camp, Maxey was seen getting work in with his trainer Drew Hanlen. Clips surfaced on social media of the Sixers star knocking down 14 straight attempts from beyond the arc.
Maxey, 23, is coming off a breakout campaign with the Sixers in 2024. He averaged career-highs across the board at 25.9 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 6.2 APG, and 1.0 SPG. This increase in production not only landed him an All-Star nod, but Maxey also took home the Most Improved Player award.
It goes without saying how crucial it was for Maxey to develop into a capable outside shooter. Even with an improved shot, his strongest weapon is still his speed and quickness. With defenders having to go over screens and guard him farther out, it gives him more space to operate when finding driving lanes. Spacing the floor also makes life easier for his superstar running mate, Joel Embiid.
Coming off his best season in the pros, Maxey finds himself with a chance to be a key piece on a contender. Following the addition of Paul George, the Sixers now have a formidable big three capable of competing with any of the league's top teams.