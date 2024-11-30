All 76ers

76ers Starter Could Miss Matchup vs Detroit Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers have multiple starters on the injury report, including Caleb Martin.

Justin Grasso

Nov 20, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and forward Caleb Martin (16) defend as Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) drives to the basket during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and forward Caleb Martin (16) defend as Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) drives to the basket during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

After getting a couple of days off, the Philadelphia 76ers are back on the floor on Saturday night to take on the Detroit Pistons. Once again, the Sixers could be down a couple of starters.

According to the team’s injury report, the Sixers are going to roll without the seven-time All-Star center, Joel Embiid. With Embiid dealing with knee swelling lately, as well as a personal matter, the veteran center will get another night off against Detroit.

Paul George is another player who has been out of the lineup since last week. After suffering a bruised knee, George has been working his way back for the second time this season. He is questionable for Saturday’s action.

Caleb Martin is another starter on the injury report on Saturday. Lately, the veteran forward has been dealing with back soreness after a hard fall against the Brooklyn Nets last Friday.

When the Sixers took on the Los Angeles Clippers last Sunday, Martin checked in for just 13 minutes. He attempted to push through the pain, but the circumstances of the game caused Nick Nurse to allow the veteran to sit for most of the night as the Sixers took on a blowout loss against the Clippers.

Martin was not a participant in Tuesday’s practice session. While he was questionable for the Wednesday night matchup against the Houston Rockets, the Sixers ruled out the veteran a few hours before the game tipped off. Philly took on a seven-point overtime loss against Houston.

On Friday, the Sixers practiced before hitting the road to travel to Detroit. Martin was a partial participant in the session, according to a Sixers official. Later in the day, the Sixers deemed his questionable for the matchup on Saturday.

If Martin misses Saturday’s game, it would be just his second absence. In the 16 games he played this year, the free-agent acquisition produced 10 points on 41 percent shooting from the field. In addition to his scoring, Martin averaged five rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block per game.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News