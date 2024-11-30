76ers Starter Could Miss Matchup vs Detroit Pistons
After getting a couple of days off, the Philadelphia 76ers are back on the floor on Saturday night to take on the Detroit Pistons. Once again, the Sixers could be down a couple of starters.
According to the team’s injury report, the Sixers are going to roll without the seven-time All-Star center, Joel Embiid. With Embiid dealing with knee swelling lately, as well as a personal matter, the veteran center will get another night off against Detroit.
Paul George is another player who has been out of the lineup since last week. After suffering a bruised knee, George has been working his way back for the second time this season. He is questionable for Saturday’s action.
Caleb Martin is another starter on the injury report on Saturday. Lately, the veteran forward has been dealing with back soreness after a hard fall against the Brooklyn Nets last Friday.
When the Sixers took on the Los Angeles Clippers last Sunday, Martin checked in for just 13 minutes. He attempted to push through the pain, but the circumstances of the game caused Nick Nurse to allow the veteran to sit for most of the night as the Sixers took on a blowout loss against the Clippers.
Martin was not a participant in Tuesday’s practice session. While he was questionable for the Wednesday night matchup against the Houston Rockets, the Sixers ruled out the veteran a few hours before the game tipped off. Philly took on a seven-point overtime loss against Houston.
On Friday, the Sixers practiced before hitting the road to travel to Detroit. Martin was a partial participant in the session, according to a Sixers official. Later in the day, the Sixers deemed his questionable for the matchup on Saturday.
If Martin misses Saturday’s game, it would be just his second absence. In the 16 games he played this year, the free-agent acquisition produced 10 points on 41 percent shooting from the field. In addition to his scoring, Martin averaged five rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block per game.