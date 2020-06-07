All76ers
76ers' Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle Joined Philly Protest Saturday

Justin Grasso

Members of the Philadelphia 76ers have been very active over the last couple of months, despite being on a hiatus from basketball. First, players have been putting their money into several charities to help during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, select players are joining protestors in Philly to fight racism, prejudice, and police brutality after the murder of George Floyd a couple of weeks back. 

Last week, Sixers veteran's Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris were vocal, speaking up about racism in America. Simmons started off with a tweet regarding George Floyd and even went as far as calling out the U.S. President, Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Harris joined local civilians in a peaceful protest in the city and also penned a thoughtful piece for the Player's Tribune, describing his past experiences and calling for a chance. This past weekend was no different for Harris as he was among the thousands of peaceful protestors in Philly -- but this time around, the 76ers' veteran had a couple of friends with him as well.

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle and Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry joined the masses this past Saturday to have their voices heard in another peaceful protest. Thybulle, the 23-year-old guard, wore a shirt that read "I Can't Breathe," while holding a sign that said, "We All Have a Voice -- USE IT." On the other side of his sign, the Sixers' rookie also wanted to encourage people to vote as it can be one of the most critical steps in ensuring Philadelphians see a change in the community. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

