76ers' Tyrese Maxey Calls Out Warriors Guard on Instagram
Tuned into a Sunday night matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Detroit Pistons, Tyrese Maxey watched a handful of his former Philadelphia 76ers teammates battle it out on both sides.
As he watched the action, Maxey saw one of his former backcourt mates miss a layup.
The one-time All-Star took to Instagram to call him out.
Maxey’s Message for De’Anthony Melton
“Come on Melt.”
Over the last two seasons, Maxey and Melton shared the Sixers backcourt. After Melton started his career with the Phoenix Suns, he played for the Memphis Grizzlies for several years. During the 2022 NBA Draft, the Sixers traded for Melton in a deal that involved Danny Green and a first-round pick.
Melton appeared in 77 games for the Sixers during the 2022-2023 season. He started in nearly 60 of those matchups, seeing the court for a career-high 28 minutes per game.
The veteran guard produced ten points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals per game during his first stretch as a Sixer. In the playoffs, Melton produced eight points per game on 39 percent shooting from deep off the bench.
Last year, Melton struggled with injuries. He played in just 38 games for the Sixers. By the time the playoffs rolled around, the veteran guard had played in just one game. After a tough season, Melton hit the free agency market and garnered interest from the Warriors. He signed a reported one-year deal with the team.
Maxey and Melton seperate after two years, but they remain close. Since Melton is no longer repping the 76ers, Maxey poked fun at the veteran guard amid his five-point, seven-assist game in the Warriors’ preseason victory over Detroit.