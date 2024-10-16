All 76ers

76ers' Tyrese Maxey Calls Out Warriors Guard on Instagram

Tyrese Maxey pokes fun at Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton.

Justin Grasso

Dec 13, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzles guard De'Anthony Melton (0) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Dec 13, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzles guard De'Anthony Melton (0) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tuned into a Sunday night matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Detroit Pistons, Tyrese Maxey watched a handful of his former Philadelphia 76ers teammates battle it out on both sides.

As he watched the action, Maxey saw one of his former backcourt mates miss a layup.

The one-time All-Star took to Instagram to call him out.

Maxey’s Message for De’Anthony Melton

“Come on Melt.”

76ers' Tyrese Maxey sends a message to De'Anthony Melton on Instagram.
76ers' Tyrese Maxey sends a message to De'Anthony Melton on Instagram. / Tyrese Maxey on Insta

Over the last two seasons, Maxey and Melton shared the Sixers backcourt. After Melton started his career with the Phoenix Suns, he played for the Memphis Grizzlies for several years. During the 2022 NBA Draft, the Sixers traded for Melton in a deal that involved Danny Green and a first-round pick.

Melton appeared in 77 games for the Sixers during the 2022-2023 season. He started in nearly 60 of those matchups, seeing the court for a career-high 28 minutes per game.

The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.

The veteran guard produced ten points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals per game during his first stretch as a Sixer. In the playoffs, Melton produced eight points per game on 39 percent shooting from deep off the bench.

Last year, Melton struggled with injuries. He played in just 38 games for the Sixers. By the time the playoffs rolled around, the veteran guard had played in just one game. After a tough season, Melton hit the free agency market and garnered interest from the Warriors. He signed a reported one-year deal with the team.

Maxey and Melton seperate after two years, but they remain close. Since Melton is no longer repping the 76ers, Maxey poked fun at the veteran guard amid his five-point, seven-assist game in the Warriors’ preseason victory over Detroit.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News