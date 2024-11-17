All 76ers

76ers' Tyrese Maxey Offers Important Injury Recovery Update

Tyrese Maxey recently offered some details on how his recovery is going.

Justin Grasso

Nov 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) looks on with Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) after the game at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia 76ers haven’t had Tyrese Maxey in the lineup since November 6. As the Sixers battled it out against the Los Angeles Clippers, Maxey checked out a little after 30 minutes. He was uncomfortable, dealing with a potential hamstring injury.

Maxey wouldn’t resume after scoring 12 points on 39 percent shooting in the 12-point loss against the Clippers. Following the game, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse mentioned he believed that Maxey’s absence wasn’t something he was too concerned about.

While Maxey’s season wasn’t in danger, he’s been shut down for an extended period due to a hamstring strain. After his initial testing, Maxey was ruled out for one week at minimum. When he was re-evaluated ahead of Friday’s game against the Orlando Magic, he was hit with another week-long timeline before his next evaluation.

Earlier this week, Nurse revealed that Maxey has been able to put in some work on the court. As the Sixers went head-to-head with the Magic on Friday, the All-Star guard briefly discussed the state of his recovery during the NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast.

“I feel great. I feel really good, man. Got a chance to move around on the court a little bit the last couple of days. I’m moving faster, and I feel a lot more confident. I should be out there sooner than later,” Maxey said.

So far, Maxey has missed five games for the Sixers. He’s on pace to miss at least two more next week when the Sixers take on the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies. Next Friday, the Sixers will host the Brooklyn Nets. Maxey’s status for that game is up in the air.

For the time being, Maxey is doing as much as he can with the team from the side in practices and games while focusing on his recovery.

“I stay out there—I’m always connected—everything I do is either before or after. I would never do anything during team stuff. I just make sure that medical knows, like, listen, I want to be involved in all team activities. I got to keep my voice, and it’s been great,” he finished.

