76ers’ Tyrese Maxey Setting Career-High Scoring Pace to Open Season
The first four games of the 2024-2025 NBA season offered Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey a unique opportunity to start the year as the team’s go-to option on offense.
So far, that situation has Maxey scoring at a career-high pace.
Through four games, Maxey has scored at least 20 points in each outing. That’s the first time he’s achieved that feat in his career, beating out last year’s pace when the streak was broken against the Toronto Raptors after an 18-point outing back in November of last year.
Maxey’s season didn’t start so hot in the efficiency department. During the Sixers’ opener against the Milwaukee Bucks, the veteran guard scored 25 points on 32 percent shooting from the field.
He struggled even more in the team’s second game against the Toronto Raptors. In 40 minutes of action, Maxey hit on just 26 percent of his field goals. Despite his struggles shooting from the field, his 12-14 numbers from the free-throw line helped him generate half of his 24-point performance.
Last Sunday’s game against the Indiana Pacers was an opportunity for Maxey to get on track, and he took advantage of the moment. In an overtime thriller, Maxey took over and scored 45 points for the Sixers, making 44 percent of his shots from the field.
On Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons, Maxey stayed on track personally. In 40 minutes, the veteran guard knocked down 48 percent of his shots. By tacking on six free throws, Maxey finished the game with a 32-point showing.
Aside from Maxey’s early scoring success, the Sixers still have a lot of work to do. Currently, they are playing without two All-Stars in Joel Embiid and Paul George. As a team, they’ve struggled to overcome those losses.
Through the first four games of the season, the Sixers have achieved a 1-3 record. They’ll take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night, looking to improve to 2-3 on the year.