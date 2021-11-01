76ers Unveil Spectrum-Themed 2021-2022 NBA City Edition Uniforms

For the last couple of months, Philadelphia 76ers President of Business Operations Chris Heck has left little breadcrumbs of hints as to what the Sixers' next city edition uniform would look like. While there have been a few leaks, nothing was official until Monday morning.

At last, the Sixers officially unveiled their Spectrum-themed 2021-2022 NBA city edition uniforms on Monday with a spectacular rollout, which featured the recently-retired voice of the 76ers, Marc Zumoff.

Zumoff, who started covering Philadelphia basketball in the early 1980s, eventually became the Sixers' go-to play-by-play announcer. He was the voice of the Sixers for 25 seasons and covered the team in total for 36 years.

Following the 2020-2021 NBA season, Zumoff announced his retirement. However, he momentarily stepped back into the spotlight as the Sixers unveiled their newest uniform combination for the season.

With the latest city edition jerseys, the Sixers pay homage to the iconic Philadelphia Spectrum, also known as "America's Showplace," which served as the 76ers' home arena from 1967 to 1996.

With a navy-blue base color, the uniform features a red, 1970s-style "Sixers" wordmark across the chest, which was inspired by similar concepts used in 1971 to 1976. The team's customary red, white and blue trims the jersey, while both sides of the top showcase the Spectrum color panel, displaying the colors of each of the four major sports teams in Philadelphia: the 76ers (blue), Philadelphia Eagles (green), Philadelphia Flyers (orange) and Philadelphia Phillies (red).

"The Spectrum holds a very special place in our franchise lore, having served as the 76ers' home arena for nearly three decades," said Sixers' President of Business Operations, Chris Heck. "The memories made at America's Showplace, including the historic 1982-1983 championship season, are priceless and will be relived through the 2021-2022 Nike NBA City Edition uniform. We're also excited to display the colors of the Spectrum logo, which represent the teams that our fans love and support here in Philadelphia."

The Sixers plan to debut the uniform combination on Wednesday, November 3, when they take on the Chicago Bulls at the Wells Fargo Center. All Spectrum-themed merchandise will be available for purchase on Monday, November 15.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.