76ers vs. Blazers: Live Updates From Sixers' Sunday Night Seeding Game

Justin Grasso

Saturday's news makes the Philadelphia 76ers' Sunday night matchup much more interesting. After spending days mulling over treatment options for Ben Simmons' injured knee, Simmons and the Sixers officially decided on surgery being the best option for the third-year forward's knee to heal. 

Now, Simmons' bubble season is likely over and the Sixers have no choice but to move on without him. This past Friday night, the Sixers got another taste of life without Simmons on the court. They managed to come out on top with a victory over the Orlando Magic led by Joel Embiid, Al Horford, Tobias Harris, and Alec Burks.

Can the strong performances for the aforementioned players continue on Sunday night? Soon enough, we'll see as the Sixers are set to take on the Portland Trail Blazers for a Sunday night matchup. Here, we'll offer live updates before and throughout the matchup beginning with notes from Brett Brown's pregame press conference. 

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Time: 6:30 PM EST. 

Location: Orlando, Florida

Odds: Sixers +3, O/U 229

Broadcast: NBA TV, NBC Sports Philadelphia 

Pregame Reading

Sixers Injury Report

  • Glenn Robinson III (hip) - Questionable
  • Ben Simmons (knee) - Out

Blazers Injury Report

  • Hassan Whiteside (hip) - Out

Brett Brown's Pregame Notes

  • Brett Brown explained his decision to put Al Horford back in the starting lineup. "Sort of it was gut feel," Brown said. "Some of it was based on his history in the NBA and how over time he really has responded to playoff basketball. The decision of 'do I split [Embiid and Horford] up?' versus 'pair them up' really didn't take much thought."
  • After going from a ten-man rotation to nine recently, will Brown stick to the same gameplan with Ben Simmons out? "I'm gonna go with nine," Brown claimed. "You know, [we'll] see how that goes. I think it helps everybody out where people are getting a legitimate role.
  • That brings us to the next point... Raul Neto is out of the rotation officially. "He understands, he's been around long enough," Brown said in regards to the veteran point guard. Although he's out of the lineup, Brown still credits Neto and some other guys on the bench for helping the Sixers have a "home court advantage" feel. 
  • Will Alec Burks eventually find himself in the starting lineup? It doesn't seem to be trending that way, despite Burks' recent performances. Brown mentioned he believes the Sixers are starting to settle in on the current starting group. However, he will extend Burks' minutes if he's heating up again off the bench just as he did on Friday night. 

GRIII is Good to Go 

It's been quite some time since Glenn Robinson III has been on the court for the Sixers. After suffering a hip pointer during the team's second scrimmage game a couple of weeks ago, Robinson III is finally available for the Sixers on Sunday night. 

