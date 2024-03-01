76ers vs. Hornets: What's Kelly Oubre Jr's Playing Status on Friday?

On Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to welcome the Charlotte Hornets into the Wells Fargo Center, looking to extend their recent run of success against the Eastern Conference side.

Beyond the opportunity to take three games off of the Hornets, the Sixers will look to bounce back off of a tough loss to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, that came despite an impressive 32 point display from Tyrese Maxey, who shot with a sublime 50 percent accuracy from the field.

Elsewhere for the Sixers, two-way standout Ricky Council IV showed the world why he is still deserving of a spot in the NBA, scoring 16 points, which included a few dunks in front of a taunting Celtics lineup.

That same line up would ultimately be the downfall for the Joel Embiid-less 76ers as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown had themselves a night, combining for 60 points and 17 rebounds which would help give the Celtics their third win over Philadelphia this season.

One player who appeared in Tuesday night's match was Kelly Oubre Jr, who had a rather lackluster night, only managing to score three points on 16 percent from the field.

The 28-year-old was downgraded ahead of Friday night's match due to soreness in his right shoulder, which meant that he could be on track to miss his 13th game of the year.

While he hasn't had the strongest performances against his former team, Nick Nurse will miss the eight points and six rebounds that Oubre is averaging against the Hornets across their two separate meetings this season.

It won't just be Oubre, who Nurse will be without on Friday night, as De'Anthony Melton will be on the bench following an early dismissal earlier on in the week due to back spasms.

KJ Martin will also be present on the bench due to an impingement in his right ankle, which has kept him out of the Sixers' previous two matches.

The Sixers are set to take on the Hornets on Friday night, with tip-off scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST.