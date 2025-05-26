All 76ers

An Update on Philadelphia 76ers’ Potential ’Trade-Down’ Revealed

How far would the Philadelphia 76ers go down the 2025 NBA Draft board?

Justin Grasso

Apr 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey addresses the media with head coach Nick Nurse after the game against the Chicago Bulls at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Keeping options open with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft is the most logical move for the Philadelphia 76ers. While holding on and bringing on a fresh new young talent is the likely move, it’s been suggested that a trade hasn’t been ruled out.

Right now, the only scenario filed under “that’s not going to happen” is Philadelphia trading the pick in a package centered around Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant. While the Sixers might’ve been linked to Durant during his Brooklyn era, there doesn’t seem to be a lot of interest in giving Joel Embiid another co-star before he gained any chemistry with the one they just invested hundreds of millions of dollars in last summer.

If the Sixers trade their pick, it’s likely in a trade-down scenario. According to the Stein Line, if the Sixers strike a deal to move back, they aren’t expected to go “very far.”

“League sources maintain that the Sixers are determined to add a dynamic young talent to their core after the tremendous fortune they enjoyed in the May 12 draft lottery,” Marc Stein wrote. “Such players are usually found by drafting (or in this case staying) as high as possible in the lottery.”

The Sixers had the fifth-highest odds of landing the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Anything from 1-6 would’ve been great. Beyond six would’ve been a disaster. Getting to No. 3 wasn’t the best-case scenario, but it’s one to be thrilled about.

Lately, the Sixers have been doing their homework on most top 10 prospects. Beyond the pipe dreams that are Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper, the Sixers are paying close attention to Ace Bailey, VJ Edgecombe, Tre Johnson, Kon Knueppel, and Kahman Maluach to name a few.

Anything can happen over the next month. The Sixers don’t need to rush to make any decisions. For the time being, they’ll continue scouting and fielding offers, waiting patiently for the big event to take place.

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

