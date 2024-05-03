Analyst Makes Bold Proclamation Regarding Sixers Star Tyrese Maxey
Following his performance in Game 5 against the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey has been one of the hottest topics in the NBA. With his team’s season on the line, the All-Star guard pulled out all the stops to keep their postseason dreams alive.
Down six with less than a minute left in the game, Maxey pulled off two incredible plays that left fans and analysts alike speechless. First, he converted a four-point play over Knicks center Mitchell Robinson. Then, he got a logo three to fall in the final seconds that forced overtime.
In the end, Maxey finished with 46 points, five rebounds, and nine assists. Behind this dominant performance, the Sixers were able to walk out of MSG with a 112-106 overtime victory to force Game 6 in Philly.
Following this performance, countless people around the league sung the praises of the young guard. Among those to do was ESPN’s Andraya Carter. While on Get Up, she stated that Maxey belongs in the conversation to be one of the future faces of the league.
“Tyrese Maxey has to be in the conversation for future face of the league,” Carter said on ESPN. “This performance, in the Garden where he put the team on his back…he has to be in the conversation for face of the league.”
Maxey is fresh off a breakout campaign in the regular season that landed him his first All-Star nomination. He also took home the Most Improved Player award after posting averages of 25.9 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 6.2 APG. Now, Maxey is coming up big for the Sixers under the bright lights of the postseason.
The Sixers will continue to rely heavily on Maxey as they battle in this series. They’ll take their home floor Thursday night in Game 6, looking to force a Game 7 back at MSG.