All 76ers

Analyst Makes Bold Proclamation Regarding Sixers Star Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey's latest performance has the NBA on notice once again.

Justin Grasso

May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey before game six
May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey before game six / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Following his performance in Game 5 against the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey has been one of the hottest topics in the NBA. With his team’s season on the line, the All-Star guard pulled out all the stops to keep their postseason dreams alive.

Down six with less than a minute left in the game, Maxey pulled off two incredible plays that left fans and analysts alike speechless. First, he converted a four-point play over Knicks center Mitchell Robinson. Then, he got a logo three to fall in the final seconds that forced overtime.

In the end, Maxey finished with 46 points, five rebounds, and nine assists. Behind this dominant performance, the Sixers were able to walk out of MSG with a 112-106 overtime victory to force Game 6 in Philly.

Following this performance, countless people around the league sung the praises of the young guard. Among those to do was ESPN’s Andraya Carter. While on Get Up, she stated that Maxey belongs in the conversation to be one of the future faces of the league.

“Tyrese Maxey has to be in the conversation for future face of the league,” Carter said on ESPN. “This performance, in the Garden where he put the team on his back…he has to be in the conversation for face of the league.”

Maxey is fresh off a breakout campaign in the regular season that landed him his first All-Star nomination. He also took home the Most Improved Player award after posting averages of 25.9 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 6.2 APG. Now, Maxey is coming up big for the Sixers under the bright lights of the postseason.

The Sixers will continue to rely heavily on Maxey as they battle in this series. They’ll take their home floor Thursday night in Game 6, looking to force a Game 7 back at MSG.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA