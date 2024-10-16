Analyst Predicts 76ers Fan Favorite to be Starter by Mid-Season
With so many new pieces coming in this offseason, Nick Nurse will be deploying a new starting lineup in his second season as head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. While many have a good idea of who will be in the opening unit, one analyst named a dark horse candidate who could break through.
Before the 2024-25 season gets underway, the staff at The Athletic put together one bold prediction for all 30 NBA teams. When discussing the Sixers, Jared Weiss made a case for Ricky Council IV becoming a starter by the end of the year.
With all the offensive talent in the starting lineup, Council’s defensive prowess could give him a chance to break through and send one of Martin and Oubre to the bench. Philadelphia needs someone to be tenacious at the point of attack, and George, Philadelphia’s best perimeter defender aside from Council, will get overworked if it’s all on him. Council shot 42 percent from 3-point range during summer league, showing he could be a viable option to space the floor and then dominate on the other end.
With so much star power in the lineup, the Sixers could benefit by having a scrappy role player in the starting lineup. Also, having Oubre slot in at Sixth Man would give the second unit someone who can come in a provide a scoring punch.
Council has emerged as a hidden gem for the Sixers after starting last season on a two-way contract. Becoming a starter might be a little far-fetched, but isn't totally out of the realm of possibility. He too is an athletic wing that prides himself on the defensive end. Plus, Council doesn't command the ball much.
Given the veteran presence Daryl Morey added to the roster this summer, Council is realistically a dark horse starter at best. That said, anything can happen in the marathon that is the NBA regular season.