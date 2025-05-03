Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Plan to Interview Sixers GM

All 76ers

Nov 3, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the Atlanta Hawks logo during warmups before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Atlanta Hawks are making some changes up top, and it could force the Philadelphia 76ers into some changes of their own. According to a report, the Hawks are expected to interview Sixers General Manager Elton Brand for their President of Basketball Operations job.

According to WSB-TV’s Zach Klein, there is a “wide net” of candidates of interest for the Hawks. Some names beyond Brand include Danny Ferry, Monte McNair, Calvin Booth, and Shareef Abur-Rahim. The list is not limited to those named.

Since 2016, Brand has been a part of the Sixers’ front office. He started in player development before landing the General Manager position for the Delaware Blue Coats of the NBA G League. When the Sixers were left with no choice but to move on from Bryan Colangelo, Brand received a promotion to fill the void.

For a short stint, Brand was calling the shots. He made some notable moves, including the Jimmy Butler trade, the Tobias Harris acquisition, and the re-signing of the standout forward.

Brand also acquired the defensive standout Matisse Thybulle during the 2019 NBA Draft, and extended Ben Simmons with a max deal. At the time, most of Brand’s moves were met with praise, with the Al Horford signing being his most controversial.

After the Sixers lost in the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs, the team hired Daryl Morey to take over as the President of Basketball Operations, a move the organization claimed that Brand suggested. The player-turned-executive remained on board to work under Morey as the GM.

Brand was considered a candidate for other front office positions in the past, including searches for the New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Charlotte Hornets. Ultimately, those teams went in different directions.

Late last month, the Hawks promoted former GM Landry Fields’ assistant, Onsi Saleh, to become the General Manager. If Brand were to take his expertise to Atlanta, he would oversee the Trae Young-led team as the President of Basketball Ops. With the Hawks still in the early stages of their search, it’s unclear just how serious their interest in Brand is at this time.

