Simmons Praised Sixers First-Rounder Maxey for his Work Ethic

Tyrese Maxey had fallen 'in love with the process,' far before he was selected in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft. As the former Kentucky prospect fell further than expected on draft night a couple of weeks ago, the Philadelphia 76ers lucked up and snagged him with the 21st overall pick.

The following morning, Maxey wore his process-related shirt, which he ironically sported far before joining the team that made 'trust the process' famous. We all know what the basis of the Sixers process was years ago -- but what was Maxey's?

It's all about work ethic for the young guard. Every day, he's working out in the gym and getting shots up at the crack of dawn. After putting up hundreds of shots around 5-6 am, Maxey moves and hits the weights at 8 am. Then, in another two hours, he would get back on the court and start chucking up shots again.

Before he became a member of the Sixers, Maxey worked out in Los Angeles with notable hoops trainer, Chris Johnson. While working out with Johnson, Maxey formed a relationship with Sixers star Ben Simmons, who spends his offseasons training in LA.

At the time, Simmons was a "big brother" to Maxey, as the rookie described. Now, the two are bound to share the court in 2020-2021 and beyond as they are officially teammates in the NBA. On Friday, Simmons met with the media virtually for the first time this offseason. And when he was asked about the first-round pick, Simmons had nothing but praise for the young guard.

“Tyrese is going to be great,” Simmons said. “He works so hard. Just over the summer, seeing him work was insane." The fourth-year Sixer knows just how hard young players have to work to make a name for themselves in the NBA. While not every player has the work ethic to keep up in the pros -- Simmons doesn't envision Maxey struggling in that department at all as a rookie coming in.

"That is one thing that you see about a young guy coming in," Simmons continued. "You want to see that they’re dedicated to the game, and he is far beyond that, especially for his age. I’m really excited he got picked up by the Sixers. He works extremely hard, is very talented, and has that great work ethic."

