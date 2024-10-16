Betting Odds for 76ers vs. Nets NBA Preseason Game
The 2024 NBA Preseason hasn’t gone as planned for the Philadelphia 76ers. While the team seemingly anticipated the possibility of having Joel Embiid sit out before the start of the regular season, they looked forward to the offseason acquisition of Paul George getting comfortable within Nick Nurse’s system.
During his second preseason matchup with the team, George went down with an injury.
The Sixers figured they would head into Wednesday’s game against the Nets without a handful of players. There could be a plan in place to offer some veterans a night off to rest. Either way, George was likely to miss Wednesday’s game against Brooklyn, but he’s guaranteed to miss the remainder of the preseason at this point.
Wednesday’s matchup versus Brooklyn could give reserves a chance to make a case for more minutes when the regular season rolls around.
When the Sixers last missed key players such as Tyrese Maxey and Paul George, they suffered a blowout loss against the Celtics. While the state of Boston is much different than the rebuilding Nets, Brooklyn will still offer a good challenge to Sixers reserves and roster hopefuls on Wednesday night.
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets
Preseason Game 5
Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Time: 7 PM ET.
Location: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Odds
Spread: Nets -4
Moneyline: PHI +146, BKN -180
Total O/U: 216.5
