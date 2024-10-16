Betting Odds for 76ers vs. Nets NBA Preseason Game

All 76ers

The 76ers and the Nets are set to battle it out for a preseason game on Wednesday.

Justin Grasso

Feb 11, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Feb 11, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The 2024 NBA Preseason hasn’t gone as planned for the Philadelphia 76ers. While the team seemingly anticipated the possibility of having Joel Embiid sit out before the start of the regular season, they looked forward to the offseason acquisition of Paul George getting comfortable within Nick Nurse’s system.

During his second preseason matchup with the team, George went down with an injury.

The Sixers figured they would head into Wednesday’s game against the Nets without a handful of players. There could be a plan in place to offer some veterans a night off to rest. Either way, George was likely to miss Wednesday’s game against Brooklyn, but he’s guaranteed to miss the remainder of the preseason at this point.

Wednesday’s matchup versus Brooklyn could give reserves a chance to make a case for more minutes when the regular season rolls around.

When the Sixers last missed key players such as Tyrese Maxey and Paul George, they suffered a blowout loss against the Celtics. While the state of Boston is much different than the rebuilding Nets, Brooklyn will still offer a good challenge to Sixers reserves and roster hopefuls on Wednesday night.

Ben Simmons taking on Tyrese Maxey.
Feb 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives against Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Preseason Game 5

Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Time: 7 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Odds

Spread: Nets -4

Moneyline: PHI +146, BKN -180

Total O/U: 216.5

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

