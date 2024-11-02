All 76ers

Betting Odds & Prediction for 76ers vs Grizzlies on Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

Justin Grasso

After getting a couple of days off to re-group following a disappointing loss against the Detroit Pistons, the Philadelphia 76ers are looking ahead to their Saturday night matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Sixers’ start to the 2024-2025 NBA season hasn’t been ideal for the team. After a productive training camp in The Bahamas, the Sixers faced some significant absences, which they’ve struggled to make up for through the first four games.

In the first two games of the season, the Sixers saw their star guard Tyrese Maxey uncharacteristically struggle with his shot. As a result, they started off with a 0-2 record. Maxey bounced back last Sunday in a matchup against the Indiana Pacers, which needed overtime to settle the score.

Putting the team on his back, Maxey willed his way to a 76ers victory, getting Philly back on track. But they didn’t stay in the winner’s column for long.

On Wednesday, the Sixers hosted the Detroit Pistons at the Wells Fargo Center. Detroit started the season off winless, going 0-4 from the jump.

The Tobias Harris revenge game was a success for the away team. Meanwhile, the Sixers hoped to get reinforcements soon with Joel Embiid and Paul George. Both All-Stars practiced with the team on Friday, but neither of them will get the nod to play on Saturday against Memphis.

The Grizzlies enter Saturday’s game with a 3-3 record. Similar to the Sixers, they are dealing with some notable injury concerns, missing key players such as Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart. Memphis is looking to build a two-game win streak, while the Sixers are trying to avoid 1-4.

Tyrese Maxey facing Ja Morant.
Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Odds

Spread: Grizzlies -2.5

Moneyline: MEM -142, PHI +120

Total O/U: 222.5

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change.

Prediction

Spread: 76ERS +2.5

Moneyline: PHI +120

Total O/U: UNDER 222.5

