Betting Odds & Prediction for 76ers vs Hornets on Sunday
After a tough three-game road trip out west, the Philadelphia 76ers will close out their week at home against the Charlotte Hornets.
Once again, the team will be shorthanded.
So far, the 2024-2025 NBA season hasn’t gone as expected for the Sixers. Heading into their Sunday night matchup, they place last in the Eastern Conference with a 1-7 record. They are the only team in the NBA with fewer than two wins.
Sunday’s game will give the Sixers another opportunity to get back on the right track. They’ll have to rely on the nine-time All-Star Paul George to lead them to their second victory.
On Monday, George was cleared to make his Sixers debut in a matchup against the Phoenix Suns. The matchup went down to the wire but resulted in a Suns win. The Los Angeles Clippers hosted the Sixers on Wednesday, and the bad luck continued for Philly.
Tyrese Maxey left the matchup early with a hamstring injury. The Sixers’ struggles continued, and they ended up collecting a fourth-straight loss.
Without the injured Maxey and the suspended Joel Embiid, the Sixers came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. With five-straight losses, the Sixers are searching for a way to get back in the winner’s column and collect their first win at home on Sunday.
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets
Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024
Time: 7:00 PM ET.
Location: Wells Fargo Center
Game Odds
Spread: 76ers -3.5
Moneyline: PHI -162, CHA +136
Total O/U: 221.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Hornets +3.5
Moneyline: CHA +136
Total O/U: UNDER 221.5