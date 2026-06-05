Thunder’s Potential Cost-Cutting Opens the Door for Sixers to Improve

Although the Sixers did not receive a player from the Oklahoma City Thunder in return for Jared McCain on February 4, this offseason presents an opportunity for President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey to right Philadelphia’s past wrongs.

The Thunder are on pace to become one of the most expensive teams in the NBA, projected to be $28.6 million above the second tax apron. Oklahoma City may part with some of its rotational players to cut costs as a result. Philadelphia, in need of more all-around depth, should monitor the situation, as multiple Oklahoma City players would be ideal fits.

Here are three realistic Thunder trade targets for the Sixers.

Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe

There has yet to be a reliable report on Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe’s futures with Oklahoma City, but either would offer Philadelphia a boost on the wings in their own poetic ways.

The Thunder selected Wiggins 55th overall in 2021 and he gradually evolved into a three-and-D guard in their rotation. A career 38% shooter from 3-point range, Wiggins is reliable off the catch and can create in spurts barring occasional heat checks. He’s also a serviceable perimeter defender who is not as steal-focused as some of Philadelphia’s other wings.

Wiggins has three seasons left on his team-friendly five-year, $45 million contract. The only issue is that the Sixers no longer have the salaries to match in a potential trade as of now, meaning a third team would have to get involved. Fun fact: Philadelphia reportedly wanted Wiggins in exchange for McCain.

If this is true, the Sixers have a lot of seconds. https://t.co/9qMUj6T51S — Jacob Moreno (@jacob_moreno_) May 31, 2026

Joe is coming off a career-best season, averaging 11.1 points per game on 42.3% shooting from distance. He never had the chance to post these numbers in Philadelphia, however. The Sixers selected him 49th overall in 2020 and he appeared in 96 games through two seasons before Philadelphia waived him ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Similar to Wiggins, the Sixers couldn’t absorb his $11.3 million salary for 2026-27 without a third party getting involved. Yet both of them would be great help to a Philadelphia team that ranked 23rd throughout the league in 3-point accuracy this season, according to Basketball Reference.

Kenrich Williams

There’s also Kenrich Williams, who has a $7.1 million team option for next year. Anthony Slater of ESPN reported that rival executives expect Oklahoma City to decline that option, with flexibility now being hard to come by.

Rival executives expect the Thunder to decline Kenrich Williams’ team option, while Lu Dort’s situation remains “murky,” per @anthonyVslater



Should the Sixers make a push for either? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Aoaue4HnUj — Sleeper76ers (@sleeper76ers) June 4, 2026

With respect to Williams, he is not worth such annual value and will likely fall into the veteran minimum range in the upcoming free agency period. He has spent the last six seasons with the Thunder, tallying 6.7 points and 3.8 rebounds in his Oklahoma City tenure. Williams earned the nickname “Kenny Hustle” for being a glue guy who makes the winning, intangible plays.

Williams wouldn’t be a needle-mover for Philadelphia but he is an able body that Nick Nurse could plug in at any time. This was something the Sixers did not have enough of when the New York Knicks swept them in the conference semifinals. We’ll see how it all unfolds as free agency commences on June 30 at 6 p.m., Eastern time.

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