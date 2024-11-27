Betting Odds & Prediction for 76ers vs Rockets on Wednesday

All 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

Jan 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives for a shot against Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) and forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
After two getting a two-day break, the Philadelphia 76ers will get back on the floor on Wednesday to face the Houston Rockets. Once again, the Sixers anticipate being without a handful of players, including their All-Star players, Joel Embiid and Paul George.

When the Sixers returned to practice on Tuesday morning, Paul George was limited participant in the session. Last week, George suffered a bone bruise in his knee, the same injury he dealt with at the start of the season. While George is progressing well, he won’t be healthy enough to suit up for Wednesday’s game against Houston.

Neither will Embiid. Unlike George, Embiid didn’t practice with the Sixers on Tuesday. The team ruled both All-Stars out for the third straight game. For Embiid, he’s been dealing with swelling in his knee. The Sixers will continue to monitor his situation, taking it day by day.

The Sixers will have to continue relying on the emerging backcourt of the one-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey and his rookie teammate, Jared McCain.

Last week, the Sixers went into the weekend with a big win over the Brooklyn Nets. As the McCain-Maxey combo hit their stride, the Sixers were able to climb out of their multi-game losing streak.

But then James Harden and the Clippers came to town and put them right back in the loss column. Going into the Wednesday night matchup, the Sixers are 3-13. They are in the Eastern Conference’s 14th seed, just one game ahead of the Washington Wizards, who lost 12 games in a row.

Jan 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) brings the ball up court against the Houston Rockets during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Time: 7 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Odds

Spread: Rockets -5

Moneyline: HOU -210, PHI +176

Total O/U: 214

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

