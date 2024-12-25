Betting Odds & Prediction for Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics
Coming off of a dramatic win over the San Antonio Spurs, the Philadelphia 76ers’ road gets a lot tougher on Wednesday night.
Suiting up for a Christmas Day matchup at TD Garden, the Sixers are set to face the defending NBA Champions in the Boston Celtics. The matchup marks the first meeting between the two Atlantic Division rivals this season.
While the Celtics were assumed to be in the position they currently are in the Eastern Conference when the matchmakers put together the Sixers-Celtics Christmas battle, nobody could guess the 76ers would be ten spots below them.
Philadelphia might’ve won seven of its last ten games, but the hole they dug themselves in earlier in the year caused them to sit in 12th place on Christmas.
As a result, the Sixers are heavy underdogs for their Christmas Day slate game. Fortunately, the Sixers are expected to have their All-Star trio in the mix. Although Joel Embiid has been managing a knee injury and is currently recovering from a sinus fracture, he has returned to action for the last two games.
The nine-time All-Star Paul George is currently in the midst of his longest healthy streak since debuting for the 76ers. Avoiding setbacks since returning from his second knee injury, George hopes to continue building on his chemistry with Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in the primetime spotlight.
Game Details
Date: Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Time: 5 PM ET.
Location: TD Garden
Betting Odds
Spread: Celtics -8
Moneyline: BOS -310, PHI +250
Total O/U: 221
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: 76ers +8
Moneyline: BOS -310
Total O/U: 221