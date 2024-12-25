All 76ers

Betting Odds & Prediction for Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers will pay a visit to the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day.

Nov 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Coming off of a dramatic win over the San Antonio Spurs, the Philadelphia 76ers’ road gets a lot tougher on Wednesday night.

Suiting up for a Christmas Day matchup at TD Garden, the Sixers are set to face the defending NBA Champions in the Boston Celtics. The matchup marks the first meeting between the two Atlantic Division rivals this season.

While the Celtics were assumed to be in the position they currently are in the Eastern Conference when the matchmakers put together the Sixers-Celtics Christmas battle, nobody could guess the 76ers would be ten spots below them.

Philadelphia might’ve won seven of its last ten games, but the hole they dug themselves in earlier in the year caused them to sit in 12th place on Christmas.

As a result, the Sixers are heavy underdogs for their Christmas Day slate game. Fortunately, the Sixers are expected to have their All-Star trio in the mix. Although Joel Embiid has been managing a knee injury and is currently recovering from a sinus fracture, he has returned to action for the last two games.

The nine-time All-Star Paul George is currently in the midst of his longest healthy streak since debuting for the 76ers. Avoiding setbacks since returning from his second knee injury, George hopes to continue building on his chemistry with Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in the primetime spotlight.

Nov 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) defends a shot from Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Game Details

Date: Wednesday, December 25, 2024

Time: 5 PM ET.

Location: TD Garden

Betting Odds

Spread: Celtics -8

Moneyline: BOS -310, PHI +250

Total O/U: 221

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: 76ers +8

Moneyline: BOS -310

Total O/U: 221

Published
