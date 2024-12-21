All 76ers

Betting Odds & Prediction for Philadelphia 76ers vs Cavaliers

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.

Mar 29, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
It’s been a good week for the Philadelphia 76ers, who are off to a rather disappointing start to the season. When they opened up the week with a matchup on the road against the Charlotte Hornets, a Joel Embiid-less squad took care of business against the Hornets for the second time this year.

On Friday, the Sixers returned home to host the Hornets for the fourth and final time this year. This time around, the Sixers had Joel Embiid back in the mix.

It was initially believed that Embiid would need at least one week to heal up after being evaluated for his sinus fracture on Monday. However, the star center progressed better than expected.

Embiid returned to practice on Wednesday and the trend continued on Thursday. The Sixers’ wish to have Embiid on the floor again came true, as Embiid was cleared to take on Charlotte.

Once again, the Sixers found success against the LaMelo Ball-less squad. With four wins over the Hornets this year, the Sixers swept the series. Now, they have a quick turnaround as they are set to face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.

As expected, Embiid will not get the nod to play. The Sixers will see if they can find success without the big man against a tough Cleveland team that currently places first in the Eastern Conference.

Tyrese Maxey vs Cavalier
Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Time: 8 PM ET.

Location: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Betting Odds

Spread: Cavaliers -12

Moneyline: CLE -700, PHI +500

Total O/U: 219.5

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: 76ers +12

Moneyline: CLE -700

Total O/U: OVER 219.5

