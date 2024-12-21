Betting Odds & Prediction for Philadelphia 76ers vs Cavaliers
It’s been a good week for the Philadelphia 76ers, who are off to a rather disappointing start to the season. When they opened up the week with a matchup on the road against the Charlotte Hornets, a Joel Embiid-less squad took care of business against the Hornets for the second time this year.
On Friday, the Sixers returned home to host the Hornets for the fourth and final time this year. This time around, the Sixers had Joel Embiid back in the mix.
It was initially believed that Embiid would need at least one week to heal up after being evaluated for his sinus fracture on Monday. However, the star center progressed better than expected.
Embiid returned to practice on Wednesday and the trend continued on Thursday. The Sixers’ wish to have Embiid on the floor again came true, as Embiid was cleared to take on Charlotte.
Once again, the Sixers found success against the LaMelo Ball-less squad. With four wins over the Hornets this year, the Sixers swept the series. Now, they have a quick turnaround as they are set to face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.
As expected, Embiid will not get the nod to play. The Sixers will see if they can find success without the big man against a tough Cleveland team that currently places first in the Eastern Conference.
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers
Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024
Time: 8 PM ET.
Location: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Betting Odds
Spread: Cavaliers -12
Moneyline: CLE -700, PHI +500
Total O/U: 219.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: 76ers +12
Moneyline: CLE -700
Total O/U: OVER 219.5