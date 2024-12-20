Betting Odds & Prediction for Philadelphia 76ers vs Hornets on Friday
The series between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Charlotte Hornets concludes on Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly.
With a win, the Sixers could pick up their first regular season sweep of the season. Although the Sixers have found plenty of success against the Hornets already this year, they look forward to potentially getting a major boost in their lineup.
Philly big man Joel Embiid has been practicing with the Sixers for the last couple of days. Once again masked up as he deals with a sinus fracture, Embiid has been looking good, according to his teammates.
Exactly one week ago, Embiid suffered his latest setback in a loss against the Indiana Pacers. When he left the game in the second quarter, Embiid was ruled out shortly after halftime. He was the first of two key players to go down, as the rookie Jared McCain left the game to evaluated for a head injury.
Unlike Embiid, McCain returned to action after getting cleared, but he won’t be taking the court anytime soon. An MRI revealed the rookie was dealing with a torn meniscus. Earlier this week, McCain underwent surgery. The Sixers found success in their first game without McCain and Embiid. As they potentially get another player back in the mix, the Sixers are searching for a tenth-straight win over Charlotte.
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets
Date: Friday, December 20, 2024
Time: 7 PM ET.
Location: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Odds
Spread: Sixers -11
Moneyline: PHI -560, CHA +420
Total O/U: 218
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Hornets +11
Moneyline: PHI -560
Total O/U: OVER 218