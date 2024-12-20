Betting Odds & Prediction for Philadelphia 76ers vs Hornets on Friday

All 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

Dec 3, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) shoots past the defense of Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green (10) during the first half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Dec 3, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) shoots past the defense of Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green (10) during the first half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
The series between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Charlotte Hornets concludes on Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly.

With a win, the Sixers could pick up their first regular season sweep of the season. Although the Sixers have found plenty of success against the Hornets already this year, they look forward to potentially getting a major boost in their lineup.

Philly big man Joel Embiid has been practicing with the Sixers for the last couple of days. Once again masked up as he deals with a sinus fracture, Embiid has been looking good, according to his teammates.

Exactly one week ago, Embiid suffered his latest setback in a loss against the Indiana Pacers. When he left the game in the second quarter, Embiid was ruled out shortly after halftime. He was the first of two key players to go down, as the rookie Jared McCain left the game to evaluated for a head injury.

Unlike Embiid, McCain returned to action after getting cleared, but he won’t be taking the court anytime soon. An MRI revealed the rookie was dealing with a torn meniscus. Earlier this week, McCain underwent surgery. The Sixers found success in their first game without McCain and Embiid. As they potentially get another player back in the mix, the Sixers are searching for a tenth-straight win over Charlotte.

Dec 16, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA;Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) handles the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Date: Friday, December 20, 2024

Time: 7 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Odds

Spread: Sixers -11

Moneyline: PHI -560, CHA +420

Total O/U: 218

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: Hornets +11

Moneyline: PHI -560

Total O/U: OVER 218

