Betting Odds & Prediction for Philadelphia 76ers vs Hornets on Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.

Justin Grasso

Dec 3, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) shoots past the defense of Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green (10) during the first half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Dec 3, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) shoots past the defense of Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green (10) during the first half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
After putting together another two-game winning streak, the Philadelphia 76ers failed to build on it and form their longest victory streak of the 2024-2025 NBA season. The Indiana Pacers were responsible for putting an end to it.

Not only did the Sixers lose the game on Friday, but they lost two key players in the process.

During the second quarter of the matchup, Joel Embiid left the game after getting hit in the face. He exited the court and was ruled out for the remainder of the matchup. Embiid was later diagnosed with a sinus fracture. While the Sixers don’t have a timeline for his return in place, he has been ruled out for Monday’s action against the Charlotte Hornets.

The following day, the rookie guard Jared McCain received unfortunate news after undergoing an MRI on his knee. He was diagnosed with a lateral meniscus tear. McCain is now scheduled for surgery soon and won’t be seeing the court on Monday in Charlotte.

Shorthanded once again, the Sixers are hoping to take down the Hornets for the third time this year. At this stage in the season, they are neck-and-neck with Charlotte. Sitting at 7-16, the Sixers are one game ahead of the Hornets, who are 7-18 on the season.

Nov 10, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) dribbles the ball against Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green (10) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets

Date: Monday, December 16, 2024

Time: 7 PM ET

Location: Spectrum Center

Betting Odds

Spread: Sixers -1.5

Moneyline: PHI -126, CHA +108

Total O/U: 213.5

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: Hornets +1.5

Moneyline: +108

Total O/U: OVER 213.5

