Betting Odds & Prediction for Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic

The Philadelphia 76ers will visit the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

Justin Grasso

Dec 6, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) passes the ball against Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Dec 6, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) passes the ball against Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
The starting stretch of 2025 has not treated the Philadelphia 76ers too well. A major test begins on Sunday night as the Sixers pay a visit to the Orlando Magic.

On New Year’s Day, the Sixers paid a visit to the Sacramento Kings. While missing the veteran center Joel Embiid, the Sixers were in a good position to build on their four-game winning streak. Unfortunately, they lost control in the second half. The Sixers came up short with a six-point loss against the Kings,

The West Coast stint of the trip was closed out with a blowout loss against the Golden State Warriors. Seeing a 34-point deficit, the Sixers dropped two in a row. They closed out their six-game road stint with an outing against the rebuilding Brooklyn Nets. The Sixers secured a 29-point win.

Since then, the Sixers haven’t seen their star center Joel Embiid in action. According to Sixers head coach Nick Nurse, Embiid might’ve aggravated his foot sprain. Since Christmas Day, Embiid has been dealing with a sprain. He missed his second game this January on the sixth against the Phoenix Suns.

There would be no winning streak formed again for the Sixers. A ten-point loss against Phoenix sent the Sixers into their Wednesday night matchup against the Washington Wizards hoping to get back in the winner’s column. It wasn’t pretty, but the Sixers defeated the DC-based squad.

Philly’s latest outing came at home against the New Orleans Pelicans. This year, the Pels have been one of the NBA’s worst teams. With under 10 wins, the Pelicans place last in the Western Conference. A lot of New Orleans’ struggles can be chalked up to injury setbacks, but they didn’t get much healthier on Friday night in South Philly. Not only did the Pelicans miss a handful of rotational players, but the star forward Zion Williamson was suddenly suspended for one game.

Still, the Pelicans took care of business against the Sixers. With an eight-point loss, the Sixers dropped to 15-21 on the season. They will go head-to-head with the 22-18 Orlando Magic on Sunday.

Tyrese Maxey facing the Magic.
Dec 6, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives against Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr (34) in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic

Date: Sunday, January 12, 2025

Time: 6 PM ET

Location: Kia Center

Betting Odds

Spread: Magic -2

Moneyline: ORL -126, PHI +108

Total O/U: 206.5

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: Magic -2

Moneyline: ORL -126

Total O/U: OVER 206.5

Published
